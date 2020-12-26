HOT, FRESH SOCA OUT D BOX

It’s December 27 and that means two things: many stomachs are recovering from overindulgence during the past two days and soca fans everywhere are jumping on social media platforms to check out new releases.
Traditionally T&T’s Carnival started yesterday, Boxing Day. At least the mass local and international interest in the new sounds of the upcoming festival season. And while, sadly, the ongoing global pandemic has added Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 15 and 16) to its daily growing list of victims, the innate need to fete remains alive in every beating Carnival lover’s heart.
Thankfully and perhaps mercifully their “soca warriors” have not abandoned them in their greatest hour of need. New soca releases have been aplenty in recent months, fuelling a series of virtual online events—and not so legal Covid-19-regulaitons-breaching “zesser” and “wesser” fetes-- leading up to T&T’s highly anticipated virtual Carnival 2021 showcase.
Farmer out front
The clear soca forerunner into Carnival 2021 is Farmer Nappy’s “Backyard Jam”. Farmer (Darryl Henry) has boxed and sold the exact sentiments of this unprecedented moment with his bottle and spoon call for an improvised jam in the backyard.
The potency of the song is a testament to the writing talent of Jason “Shaft Vibes” Bishop. Shaft has written previous hits including Destra’s “Lucy”; Lyrikal’s “Loner”; and Farmer’s “My House”. But this is arguably his finest work, if not for the sheer importance of the time and what the song already means to Caribbean people everywhere.
Barbadian super production duo De Red Boyz sprinkle their mystical magic all over the track with that live band sound that makes you want to prance. Tuco should go ahead and give Farmer the Carnival 2021 “home march” title.
“It is very important to release music to elevate people mentally & spiritually, as well as give them reasons to celebrate. So, Carnival time is coming!! Even though there is a pandemic, and we have no Carnival, we still want to hear new music. We can still picture the vibes on the road, the vibes of the party,” Farmer told the Kitcharee when asked about the success of the track.
Farmer’s old Xtatik bandmate and childhood friend Machel Montano, meanwhile, has peeked out from his Toco retreat to drop a bit of “high science” on fans with his philosophical “High Life” on the Beach Chair Riddim. Montano has put his personal exploration of the higher self into sing-along song. His timely messages of “Uuh surely blessed if yuh have life” and “An L is no longer a lost, an L is a lesson” is not lost on thoughtful soca fans navigating the daily realities of the pandemic.
Both men have also collaborated on the old school soca jam “1Fam” on the aptly named Time Machine RIddim. Their one Caribbean call atop a 90s soca drum pattern makes for nostalgic listening. Recently recovered soca star Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) singing “Who God Bless” is also featured on the two-track Don Iko project.
Not to be outdone Road March champion Iwer George is once again in the thick of things with his “One Wish” collaboration with producer Travis World and fellow soca veteran KMC (Ken Marlon Charles). The trio laments the current circumstance of the lockdown and restrictions on gatherings, with Iwer singing in his trademark falsetto: “If ah had one wish is to mash up de place”.
Riddims rule the charts
A number of riddim projects have also risen to the top of local and regional soca charts including Jonny Blaze & Stadic’s Candy Shack Riddim, Advokit’s Tender Touch Riddim and the Don Iko’s Fig Leaf Riddim.
Patrice Roberts and Jamaican Kemar Highcon star with “Start Up” on the laid-back dancehall infused Candy Shack groove. As do Kerwin Du Bois and Destra with their highly suggestive “Stress Reliever” where the latter calls to “jam meh like yuh miss meh”. Jamaican dancehall star Konshens “Soda” and soca act Azaryah (formerly Flippo) “Sweetest” round off what is easily the most playable riddim of 2021.
Patrice is again the standout act on Advokit’s Tender Touch Rididm with the title track “Tender”. The afrobeats head-nodding jam should earn the Toco-born singer fans on the continent. Olatunji’s “Angel” and Nailah Blackman’s “Trouble Wine” will ensure the riddim several radio spins, while newcomer Melly Rose “Shine Pon Me” and the rebranded Hey Choppi (one part of hip hop duo Neubula868) “Sidung” round off a quality project.
Nadia Batson continues her consistent run with the hold-your-head-high “Blessings” on Don Iko’s Fig Leaf Riddim. Batson’s chant of “the whole world could change I’m still the same Nadie” resonates and empowers in a way only soca music could. Her good friend Lyrikal (Devon Martin) is also featured on the riddim with “Magical”, an ode to the female physique.
Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) and Mical Teja inject some bacchanal into the air with “Hornin’ First” on System 32’s 24 Hour Riddim. The duo comically lament being cheated on by women after being loyal in previous relationships singing:
Yuh see I trust too much gal in life, Yuh see I make too much of bad choice, yuh see I, I, I try to do what is right/never me again, again/ah jamin dem gal for spite/I hornin first
Voice (Aaron St Louis), meanwhile, has perhaps the most endearing 2021 release in the sugary “Dancing Away”. The song is an ode to a woman’s love and support and the impact it has on a man’s success. It is already proving the song of choice for the first dance at weddings.
All in all Carnival 2021, virtual as it may be, seems already secure. KMC summed it up best when he spoke to the Kitcharee earlier this week: “We have enough good music already to start the virtual Carnival and more coming. De ting go be nice.”
Our Top 10 2021 soca releases
1. Farmer Nappy “Backyard Jam”
2. Patrice Roberts “Tender” [Tender Touch Riddim]
3. Voice (Aaron St. Louis) – “Dancing Away”
4. Machel Montano – High Life [Beach Chair Riddim]
5. Olatunji Yearwood – “Don’t Stop Carnival”
6. Patrice Roberts x Kemar Highcon - Start Up [Candy Shack Riddim]
7. Kerwin Du Bois & Destra Garcia – “Stress Reliever” [Candy Shack Riddim]
8. Viking Ding Dong + Mical Teja - “Hornin’ First” [24 Hour Riddim]
9. Nadia Batson x Don Iko - Counting My Blessings [Fig Leaf Riddim]
10. Iwer, Travis & KMC - One Wish