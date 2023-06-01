Farming has always been considered back-breaking work with long hours spent in the fields tending to crops that are vulnerable to floods, droughts and diseases. Yet farmers continue to produce crops to ensure human health, protect their country’s food security and reduce high food import bills. The alarm must be sounded, however, to make farmers aware that the droughts and floods they are experiencing are projected to worsen within the next five years.
Global temperature records are already being broken. The World Meteorological Organisation in May 2023 stated there is a 98 per cent chance that at least one of the next five years will be the hottest ever recorded and a 66 per cent chance that at least one year will exceed the 1.5 °C threshold. Human activity continues to intensify greenhouse gases, pushing temperatures higher than previously occurred. Climate scientists have cautioned that staying within the 1.5 °C threshold above pre-industrial levels is necessary in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, such as more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, and storms, as well as rising sea levels and disruptions to ecosystems.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (2021) reported global surface temperature has increased faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period over at least the last 2000 years and greenhouse gas concentrations already at their highest levels in 2 million years, have continued to rise. Such changes will have significant repercussions for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
Apart from unprecedent temperature increase by 2028, the Caribbean will be greatly affected by the El Niño1. The UWI Global Institute for Climate Smart and Resilient Development and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology in May 2023 cautioned that the El Niño will contribute to very hot days and nights, more heat waves, dry to very dry conditions and the very warm Caribbean Sea could provide ideal conditions for very strong hurricanes to develop in the Caribbean. El Niño will be very costly for SIDS like Trinidad and Tobago. Our region’s farmers must be ready to cope with hotter temperatures, droughts and floods.
Better practices can help
If global warming rises above 1.5°C and the projected record-breaking temperatures occur by 2028, the Caribbean will experience significantly decreased food and water security. Hotter temperatures will result in declining crop and animal productivity as well as increased pest and disease incidence. Crop management practices and climate resilient agricultural technologies can help build resilience to heat stress, floods and droughts.
Prof Michelle Mycoo of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, has teamed up with colleagues from the University of London, the University of Malta, the University of Mauritius and the University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia on a research project aimed at investigating experiences or perceptions of hazards and coping and adaptation strategies in island communities around the world. One such community is a diverse group of farmers in Trinidad who will participate in focus group meetings which will serve as a platform for farmers to share experiences and innovations.
The scientists will engage with local farmers, facilitated by the MarVista Institute for Agriculture, Training and Development (MIATD). MIATD, which is a regional agriculture training and development institute based in Trinidad and Tobago, focuses on educating farmers and extension officers to use climate resilient agricultural technologies to cope with adverse weather conditions and climate change.
Prof Mycoo stated that scientific research and social transformation are vital to deliver paths for climate transition in Caribbean societies. Farmers are a key to our survival.