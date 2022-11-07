FOLLOWING is the address delivered by regional media pioneer Ken Gordon to members of the Archdiocese in celebration of Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) earlier this month.
The function was held at Archbishop’s House in Port of Spain.
“I am pleased to welcome you on behalf of the family of Archbishop Jason Gordon in celebration of the award of Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters which was bestowed on him earlier today. Having earned a previous academic doctorate, he is in a manner of speaking a doctor’s doctor...a rare distinction indeed.
Unfortunately, neither his father who laid the foundation for this event, before he left us some time ago, nor his sister Elizabeth who is his best friend and is so close to him that she married his second-best friend, Dr John McNeil can be with us this evening. They live in Washington and momently expect a visit from the stork to their daughter. A visit that we expect to provide the family with its first grandchild and our archbishop with his first nephew or niece. But your irreplaceable mother is here, and your two best friends remain fully with you in spirit with their warmest congratulations.
My friends, on this very special occasion I ask you to stand and recognise our Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, the Most Reverent Charles Jason Gordon, the archbishop of Port of Spain.
Stanley Gordon, the archbishop’s father, and my brother was a straightforward man of conviction who knew what was right and did it. The priorities in his life were his God, his family, doing the right thing and the sea. He owned and operated a small machine shop with two assistants. His small business, like so many others, had its ups and downs. During one down period he expressed deep concern to me one day that he was not able to meet a major commitment. I discovered that it was a ten per cent personal commitment of his monthly income which he donated monthly to the church. He called it God’s account. My advice to him was that ‘naught from naught leaves naught and that God would understand’. He ignored my advice and made up the shortfall in his own way.
At another level, his father made a most important intervention which altered the direction of his life. Jason was suffering from dyslexia–the impairment of the ability to read. He had been seriously hampered in junior school at Fatima College but had never been much of a complainer. Now it threatened to become a cognitive nightmare with all sorts of consequences for an aspiring 6th former in the upper school of the college. His father became directly involved. He rose very early every morning awakened his son and read to him for more than an hour every day. There were of course many, many stops for clarification...but that was the purpose of the exercise. It worked. Eventually many weaknesses of dyslexia were replaced with strengths of the spoken word. Today, our archbishop’s impressive sermons speak for themselves.
‘Love for the sea’
His father’s love for the sea is another important part of the archbishop’s legacy. He spends as much time close to the water as his responsibilities permit. Most Saturday mornings he lifts his kayak into the sea at Cocorite, paddles to the Five Islands and sometimes as far west as Monos. In his words, ‘there is something that happens to me when I am on the sea. A calm a connection, magical, and plain old delight. I let the world go with all its responsibilities and challenges. There is the ocean, my kayak and me. When you are in the water you are in God’s hands’.
He equates the prospect of having your boat turn over with the mess we sometimes make of our lives. In one instance, we must struggle and paddle to get to safety. In the other, we must remove ourselves from situations of temptation. In addition to the kayak, he has also been a competitive swimmer, a water polo player, a scout and a hiker having travelled the Camino de Santiago religious route in Spain walking for 500 miles and years later Portuguese route of 120 miles.
Archbishop Gordon is 64 years old. He has been a priest for 20 years, a bishop for six years and has so far served as archbishop of Port of Spain for five years.
He has developed a rare empathy with the society which is unmistakable and comparable only to the celebrated Archbishop Anthony Pantin. He is playing an increasingly important role in community affairs and speaks out forthrightly on national affairs. He has taken a number of significant initiatives not the least of which was resolving major differences between two warring factions in Laventille.
We thank him for his life of service. We also thank the University of Trinidad and Tobago for recognising the important contribution he has made and continues to make to our society.
Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of this small and tightly knit family unit I thank you for making the time to be with us this evening, after what may have been a long day for some of you.
This family is deeply grateful for its blessings for which we thank almighty god. Thank you also for our extraordinary mother who has guided us safely over these many years.
We have been blessed with a son of the church and we ask you to say a prayer for him, for our church and our country.”
• Editor’s Note: The above address was not delivered at the UTT graduation ceremony where Archbishop Gordon was conferred with an honorary doctorate as stated in an article on Page 8 of the Sunday Express this week. The error is regretted.