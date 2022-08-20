Like riding a bicycle.

That’s how easy it will be for former members of soca band Second Imij to click into full gear and come together for a special reunion tour at Carnival 2023, says frontman Ghetto Flex (Hilton Dalzell).

The soca and Carnival fraternity was abuzz this week when bandleader guitarist Joey Ng Wai confirmed reports that the 90s pop soca hitmakers, known for the classics “Jump”, “Golo”, “Na Na” and “Poison”, were in fact getting the band back together.