Many parents ask this question as their children approach primary school age. They worry about whether their children have learnt to read, write and do maths. Parents often express anxiety about their children’s ability to pass the “entrance examination” for the primary school they want them to go to. Some parents’ concerns are warranted, but many are overrated because of the conflicting opinions of friends and family. Research has shown that children who enter school with strong vocabulary and attention skills tend to perform better in class and are better able to interact with teachers and classmates. Children need to be able to converse with their peers and adults in the school environment, and this ability is facilitated by their knowledge and understanding of a variety of words and their ability to manage their feelings (Early Education and Development Journal).
It is therefore more beneficial to assess children’s readiness for school by looking at their development in five main areas:
Cognitive Development—the ability to learn and solve problems, e. g. a four-year-old learning how to count the number of sweets he has.
Social and Emotional Development – ability to interact with others, help themselves and practice self control, e.g. a five-year-old joining a game and learning to take turns or share.
Speech and Language Development – ability to both understand and use language, e.g. a five-year-old answering simple questions about his/her name, age, likes and dislikes and general information about family.
Fine Motor Skill Development – ability to use small muscles, namely their hands and fingers, to pick up small objects, hold a spoon, turn pages in a book, or draw with a crayon.
Gross Motor Skill Development – ability to use large muscles to hop, jump, climb and play.
Therefore, you should ask yourself the following questions:
• Is my child socially and emotionally ready for school?
• Has my child acquired satisfactory motor skills?
• Is my child cognitively and intellectually ready?
• Is my child curious and eager to learn?
You can help your child achieve these readiness goals by engaging your child in the following activities:
• Encourage your child’s curiosity about the world he lives in – go for walks, ask him what he sees.
• Read to your child and play language games. Encourage him to talk about the pictures.
• Communicate to and with your child. Listen, listen, and listen again to what she has to say.
• Talk about and act out feelings. Ask questions such as “How do you think that made him feel?” or “How did you feel when your friend pushed you?”
• Discuss with your child her feelings about school, using feeling words, and encourage her to describe how she feels using appropriate feeling words, e.g. “Are you disappointed/sad that you did not get what you wanted?”.
• Make time for play with your children. Have fun, model how to interact and resolve conflict.
• Use the language of numbers. Talk about money and numbers with your child in everyday conversation
• Most of all, become involved in your child’s pre and primary school experience by supporting your child’s efforts, interacting with his teachers and volunteering at his school when you can.
Happy Parenting!
Reference: “Preschoolers’ vocabulary skills and inhibitory control: The role of classroom engagement” by Qingqing Yang et al. Early Education and Development