FROM birthdays to weeknight dinners, your home is where you invest your heart, money, and life. The last thing you want sharing that precious space with you is dust.
Dust is one of the most common allergens, and is caused by particles in the atmosphere settling. Dust is made up of soil, hair, pollen, pollution, and even discarded skin cells from both humans and our furry friends. If left alone, dust can build up and cause serious health problems both for people with respiratory illnesses, and those who are just simply breathing in those pesky allergens.
The good news is dust can easily be managed inside of your home simply by dusting on a regular basis. But since dust is always naturally accumulating how often should you actually be dusting in order to keep your home healthy?
In order to keep your home’s air quality top notch, you should be dusting at least every other week, if not weekly. Choose a time each week,
Setting aside a specific time frame will help you stay on track and keep your home dust free. Pro tip: you spend seven to eight hours per day in your bed, which means much of your discarded skin cells and, therefore, dust accumulate in your mattress. So don’t forget to vacuum and clean your mattress regularly.
Not only does dusting keep your home’s air healthy, but it also keeps your house looking and feeling clean. Dust build up takes the shine out of your surfaces, so by sticking to your regular dusting schedule, your home will always be ready to shine. Remember also, most dust settles on your floors and furniture so regular vacuuming and professional cleaning those will significantly reduce dust in the home.
So, now comes the real question. How often should you dust?
Once a week
There are some things that you should clean at least once a week, maybe more if you are using them daily.
For example, your desk, dining room table, and coffee table need a regular wipe. Other items include lamps, chairs, sofas, side-tables.
While dust does not necessarily accumulate on all of these surfaces, you will see other types of dirt like food particles, cup rings, and other grime.
Twice a month
The surfaces that need dusting twice a month are areas that don’t see a lot of traffic. Rooms like guest rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and other spaces that normally don’t see a lot of traffic need wiping every two weeks.
For example, TVs, ceiling fans, skirting boards, doors, blinds, wall decor, shelving.
Three times a year
The items that need cleaning every three to six months are things that are hard to reach and rarely used. Some people would call these the unnoticeable. They are the dark corners, the high cobwebs, and the hidden parts of the house that the spiders like.
Crown moulding
For example, top of high furniture, inside of light fixtures, plants and curtains.