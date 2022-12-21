When those five days of non-stop rainfall started in late November, usually unbothered Trinis took this one seriously as every big river overflowed, roads washed away, and landslides cut off communities.

But not everyone feared a calamity.

Up in the mountain village of Paramin, on Trinidad’s Northern Range, Merle Constantine and her family said a prayer for the lowlan­ders, checked on their garden, pulled the shutters, and settled in to watch the World Cup while the rains pounded on the cottage.