Hurricane Watch Bocas Book Bulletin

Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Hurricane Watch: New and Collected Poems (Carcanet Press), a new volume by Jamaican poet laureate Olive Senior, brings together the contents of her four previous books of poems with new work, including a sequence written during and about the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether Senior writes of Caribbean landscapes, flora and fauna, domestic observations, or historical meditations, questions of justice and community are never far from her concerns.
One Day, One Day, Congotay (Peepal Tree Press), the long-awaited third novel by Merle Hodge, is set in the pre-Independence period in Cayeri, a fictional Caribbean island inspired by Trinidad. It follows the life, aspirations, and struggles of Gwynneth Cuffie, a schoolteacher and community leader, navigating her way through class and ethnic tensions towards “another vision of family that has little to do with biology, and everything to do with love”.
A Scream in the Shadows (Papillote Press), a new crime novel by St Lucian writer Mac Donald Dixon, uses the conventions of the detective novel to explore questions of contemporary violence and corruption in a small Caribbean island. After a young girl is murdered in a rural village, her stepfather is arrested for the crime and held without trial — until his son joins the police force in an attempt to clear his name.
Velorio (HarperVia), the debut novel by Xavier Navarro Aquino, is set in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Camila, mourning the death of her sister, carries her body as she searches for a utopian community founded by the cult leader Urayoán. Memoria promises peace and justice, but when troubled human emotions and motives flare up, its members must confront their ideas about power, loyalty, and the meaning of home.
Haitian Revolutionary Fictions: An Anthology (University of Virginia Press), edited by Marlene L Daut, Grégory Pierrot, and Marion C Rohrleitner, is a groundbreaking collection of 18th- and 19th-century fiction, poetry, and drama inspired by the Haitian Revolution. Two hundred excerpts, from texts originally written in multiple languages, show how generations of writers tackled the themes and characters of one of the defining events of modern history. Celebrated authors like Alexandre Dumas and William Wordsworth mingle with less famous contemporaries from Europe, North and South America, and Haiti itself.
Awards and prizes
The poetry collection Cutlish by Guyanese-American writer Rajiv Mohabir has been named a finalist for the 2021 National Book Critics Circle Awards. Presented annually by the US National Book Critics Circle, whose members include reviewers and literary journalists, the awards are open to books published in the United States during the past calendar year. Winners will be announced on March 17.
Mohabir also appears on the list of finalists for the 2022 PEN Open Book Award, this time for his book Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir. Coming with a cash prize of US$10,000, the award is for “an author of colour who has, prior to the book’s publication, not received wide media attention”. Another annual award administered by PEN America, the 2021 PEN/EO Wilson Literary Science Writing Award, has named as a finalist The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred, by Chanda Prescod Weinstein, a particle physicist of part Barbadian parentage. The winners of the PEN awards will be announced on 28 February.
The 2022 Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize, awarded annually by UK-based magazine Wasafiri, has opened for entries, with a deadline of 30 June, 2022. International in scope, the prize is open to writers who have not yet published a full-length book, and writers may enter in three genre categories: fiction, life writing, and poetry. The 2022 prize judges are chaired by Marina Salandy-Brown, former festival director and current president of the Bocas Lit Fest.
Other news
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest has announced that its 2022 festival will run from 28 April to 1 May. As usual, programme highlights will include the announcement ceremony for the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, sponsored by One Caribbean Media. Full details of the festival programme will be announced in March.
Meanwhile, the organisers of Jamaica’s Calabash International Literary Festival have announced that their 2022 festival, carded for May — and previously postponed from 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic — has been called off. No information is yet available about whether the event, long considered the main fixture in Jamaica’s literary calendar, will be rescheduled.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. The Mermaid of Black Conch, by Monique Roffey
2. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
3. Fortune, by Amanda Smyth
4. Within the Law: Memoirs of a Caribbean Jurist, by Michael de la Bastide
5. Where There Are Monsters, by Breanne McIvor.