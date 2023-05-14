Hypertension — the “silent killer”

Dr Nicholas Maraj

HYPERTENSION, also known as high blood pressure, affects millions of people worldwide yet many do not know that they are hypertensive and are even less aware of the plethora of complications that can accompany the condition if it is not carefully managed. With World Hypertension Day right around the corner (May 17), it’s time to raise awareness of this medical condition which is a huge economic burden for nations and a major cause of premature death according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Often referred to as the “silent killer”, hypertension is characterised by abnormally high pressure in the arteries which puts a strain on the heart and other vital organs, said neurology specialist and medical director of Synapse Medical Services Limited, Dr Nicholas Maraj.

“In T&T approximately 30 per cent of men and 23 per cent of women suffer from hypertension (HTN),” he said.

There are two types of hypertension: primary (essential) and secondary hypertension, said Maraj.

Primary hypertension, which accounts for approximately 90 per cent of cases, develops gradually over time and is often influenced by a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors.

Secondary hypertension is caused by an underlying medical condition, such as kidney disease, hormonal disorders or certain medications, explained Maraj who is a consultant physician employed at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, St Augustine Private Hospital, Southern Medical Clinic, St Clair Medical Centre and Westshore Medical.

“A blood pressure reading of 120/80 mmHg or lower is considered normal, while readings consistently above this range indicate HTN. It is essential to note that a single high reading does not necessarily mean HTN; multiple readings are required for an accurate diagnosis,” he added.

There are several risk factors that contribute to the development of HTN, said the neurology specialist. These include age, family history, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, excessive salt intake, tobacco and alcohol misuse, stress and certain chronic diseases like diabetes.

If left uncontrolled, hypertension can lead to several complications that can significantly impact an individual’s health and quality of life, warned Maraj.

“We all know the expression “pressure does burst pipe”. HTN puts excessive strain on the pipes that carry blood, the arteries, thus increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular conditions. These include heart attacks, strokes, heart failure and irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias),” he said.

The kidneys play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure, however persistent high blood pressure can damage the pipes in the kidneys, affecting their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the body.

“This can lead to chronic kidney disease which can progress to kidney failure, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant,” Maraj added.

Additionally, HTN causes damage to the blood vessels in the retina, the light sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. If left untreated it can result in vision problems and even vision loss, he said.

“Research suggests that HTN may increase the risk of developing dementia,”said Maraj. “The narrowed and damaged blood vessels in the brain can impair blood flow and oxygen supply, affecting brain function and increasing the likelihood of cognitive impairments.”

Hypertension can lead to peripheral artery disease, a condition characterised by the narrowing of arteries in the legs and arms due to atherosclerosis. Reduced blood flow to these extremities can cause pain, numbness and in severe cases, tissue damage or gangrene, said Maraj.

“It is important to note that these complications may develop gradually over time and may not be immediately noticeable,”he said.

In some cases, medication may be prescribed to help control blood pressure, said Maraj. The choice of medication depends on various factors such as severity of hypertension, presence of other medical conditions and individual response to treatment. Many of these medications are available free of charge on CDAP, he added.

Lifestyle modifications such as adopting a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins while reducing sodium and saturated fat intake plays a significant role.

Regular physical activity, weight management, smoking cessation and limiting alcohol consumption are also important factors. Regular blood pressure check-ups are essential - especially for individuals with a family history of hypertension or other risk factors.

“While hypertension is a chronic condition, it can be effectively managed with the right approach.

“By adhering to treatment plans, making necessary lifestyle modifications, closely monitoring blood pressure levels and appropriately using medication, individuals can lead a healthy life and reduce the risk of complications associated with hypertension,” Maraj concluded.

