If you don’t like your ring

It’s an unforgettable moment when your guy gets that adoring look on his face, asks tremulously, “Will you marry me?” and then proffers a box with — the worst ring you’ve ever seen! And now it’s become something you feel bad for even thinking: “I don’t like my engagement ring. What do I do?!”
Brides, you’re not alone. Many before you and many after you will find themselves in this exact same predicament, not wanting to hurt their fiancé’s feelings but also not wanting to wear a ring they don’t like every single day. There are ways to handle this delicate situation with grace, however. Here’s what you can do.