Impact of remote work on productivity

There’s one characteristic that can never be denied when it comes to the Trinbagonian. Amid life’s darkest days, the “Trini” will always find something to smile about.

Unable to contain their love and passion for the Carnival culture that embodies Trinidad and Tobago, two artistes have brought an essence of revitalised excitement in one song that’s designed purposely for Carnival babies anywhere in the world. A humour-laced soca track, produced by Klase Gonzales and delivered by Revelation and Ace, brings into focus the role of the “doctor” in easing up the current heaviness of life.