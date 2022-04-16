In the face of tragedy

The biblical Easter story tells of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God! It is a story that can change our lives, because it is the story of God’s powerful love for each of us and the sacrifice He gave! Jesus’ resurrection is celebrated on Easter Sunday, but there would be no resurrection without His suffering death on a cross and burial in a tomb.
Anglican Archdeacon Kenley Baldeo attached to the Parish of the Good Shepherd Church, Tunapuna, faced his tragedy after his father Samuel Baldeo, 91, and brother Kenneth “Nanboy” Baldeo, 67, perished in a fire at the family home in Tacarigua. He hopes his story of triumph amid a catastrophe will bring some measure of hope and comfort to people who have faced terrible life circumstances and lost or almost lost loved ones to Covid-19.
“Devastating news”
He was awakened in the still of the night to news that his beloved father Samuel Baldeo, 91, and brother, Kenneth “Nanaboy” Baldeo, 67, had perished in a fire at their Thavenot Street, Tacarigua home, on September 5, 2016. His mother Elizabeth Baldeo had already gone to God’s acre before the epic tragedy. The union had produced eight children.
“It was in the night. I remembered I reacted in awe and dread. I went to my family home. The neighbours kept asking the question, “Why? Why, Why?” I asked the question, “Why me, Lord?”
After several years, Baldeo, a former principal at Richmond Street Boys’ Anglican School, Port of Spain, said he was finally in a place where he could grant the Express a story. He still carries the pain and hurt of losing his relatives in such a horrific manner. But he wanted people who had lost loved ones, and endured personal tragedies to know that having a relationship with God was the key to overcoming obstacles and tragedies. It was also important to develop a relationship with God before tragedy strikes. Baldeo’s Easter message is even more timely since many people lost loved ones or came close to losing them, due to the onslaught of Covid-19. To compound it, people have lost loved ones due to natural causes, accidents and murders.
Community support
Interviewed at the landmark Good Shepherd Anglican Church in late November, Baldeo, 60, said: “When I got there the entire community was out in the streets. People rushed up to me crying, hugging and extending condolences. Confused. Sirens howling. My father was well known. Well loved. He was on the Village Council. My other siblings and I got a good community response before and after the tragedy.”
Baldeo added: “At home, I had the support of my wife, Anita, my son Kenley Jr, and daughter Siam. Everybody was asking, “How could this catastrophe happen? Up till now, they have not been able to determine the cause of the fire.”
Baldeo admitted he kept strong while he processed the ordeal. Anglican Bishop Reverend Claude Berkley, who officiated at the funeral, along with former interim rector Fr Carl Williams (now based in Bermuda), and St Mary’s Anglican Church priest Fr Manswell supported him unreservedly.
But when he had the onerous task of identifying their bodies at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, he was overcome with grief.
Wept at Forensics
Voice cracking, he said: “I wept. I cried. Tears flowed. It was as though a dam had burst. I pictured them fighting for their lives. Hoping to get out. Clinging to dear life. Yearning for that breath of fresh air. That’s the time when I broke down and cried. I went in to identify the bodies of my father and brother. When I saw the two burnt bodies, I broke down and cried. The pain cut like a two-edged sword. Sorrowful.”
He added: “The policewoman who went in with me, broke down and cried. After that I got a strength to cope that could only have come from God. To overcome a tragedy of that magnitude, it’s God and God alone can help you. If you have an experience like that, it’s only God can give you that peace that surpasseth all understanding.”
Prayers from clergy,
congregation
Moving to the funeral, Baldeo said: “I could not officiate at the funeral. I contacted Bishop Berkley. He officiated. I got through the church service and the funeral “fairly okay”. But it was tough at Forensics. Fr Carl Williams and Fr Manswell were there for me. The clergy and the congregation supported me. My flock dropped off home-cooked meals, made phone calls and offered words of encouragement. They prayed for me, and with me. I can’t thank them enough for their love and support. Even now they are there for me. I love them dearly.”
He said: “My father loved hunting and fishing. Community-oriented to the core. My brother enjoyed liming and fishing. They were inseparable. They were “besties”. It was a blow.”
Offering a kernel of wisdom to grief-stricken people, he said: “Life experiences should allow us to know God better. The world is so selfish, callous and bitter. It has made me stronger.“
“It has helped me to examine what is life. As the late Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) opined ‘What is life?’ Can anybody tell me how to escape death?” I also remembered the words of contemporary writer DH Lawrence who wrote: “Ours is essentially a tragic age,” Baldeo concluded.