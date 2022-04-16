In the face of tragedy

A reflection of God’s goodness even through the pain and heartache of a global pandemic.

That’s how gospel music singer/producer Judah Peters describes his region-uniting Goodness Riddim project.

Peters’ Goodness Riddim, which is divided into two volumes, features 18 acts from around the Caribbean and North America. T&T gospel stars Positive (Joel Murray) and Blessed Messenger (Tyronne Walters), Guyanese singer Samuel Medas, Jamaicans DJ Zeal (Ramon Watson) and Chozenn (Duane Besentie), Bajan Sherry Ann Maughan, Belizean Mervin Budram, Nigerian Brenda Patrick and Americans Emrand Henry and Wisdom, among others, all appear on the project.