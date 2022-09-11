WPC Zelia Castello is in the fight of her life and she needs your help. In January 2021, the 27-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. Following a relapse earlier this year, Castello must undergo a bone marrow transplant. Arrangements have been made with a medical facility in New Delhi and the Indian High Commission in T&T. But she is in urgent need of funding to access treatment which is estimated to cost TT$1.4 million.
According to online medical sources, the main difference between Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is the type of lymphocyte that is affected. If in examining the cells, the presence of a specific cell called a Reed Sternberg cell is detected, the lymphoma is classified as Hodgkin’s. In non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, these cells are not present.
Noticing something
seriously wrong
Castello began noticing that something was seriously wrong back in 2019 when she discovered swollen lymph nodes in her neck. Lying on her back was painful and she also began having breathing complications.
She initially attributed the swelling in her neck to a possible goitre and thought the pain in her back was due to the physical exercises she was doing at the Police Training Academy. Tests done at the EWMSC were inconclusive but then an x-ray taken at the Point Fortin hospital revealed a mass over Castello’s heart.
“I was frightened, only three months earlier I had done an x-ray and there was no mass. I couldn’t believe that in a matter of months it had grown so fast,”she said.
Castello was referred to San Fernando General Hospital and in November 2020 a biopsy was performed. In the meantime she resumed her duties with the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service. In January 2021 she returned to SFGH with flu-like symptoms, while sitting under a tent awaiting a Covid test she was approached by two doctors who informed her that the results of her biopsy had come in two days earlier and revealed that she had stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Castello was just two days away from her 26th birthday.
“I had no idea what Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was. When they explained that it was cancer, I was lost for words. I couldn’t believe it, I was at the hospital for a Covid test, I was not expecting to get the results of the biopsy so there was no one with me to offer any kind of support,”she said.
Castello drove home with her mind in a fog while screaming the news of her diagnosis to her relatives over the phone. She was referred to the oncology clinic and immediately went on sick leave.
After drowning herself in misery for an entire month, Castello got up and began researching Hodgkin’s Lymphoma; the causes, treatment and survival rate. What she discovered was reassuring so she made the decision to change her mental state and fight the cancer with every last ounce of strength she could muster.
“I’m still here, I’m still fighting. I don’t let the cancer bother me,” said Castello. “Whenever I go for chemotherapy I know there will be side effects, I feel weak sometimes but that’s part of it — I know that my body is not functioning at 100 per cent.
But I don’t let it stop me from doing the things I need to do, the only thing I can’t do is go back to work but I’m doing everything else.”
Costly procedure
In May of this year doctors told Castello that she needed a bone marrow transplant — a very costly procedure which cannot be done in T&T.
Immediately her family, boyfriend and friends rallied around her and held fundraisers.
Her cousin in Florida also set up a Go Fund Me page in Castello’s name. Castello began researching hospitals and stumbled upon a hospital in New Delhi that can do the procedure.
The bone marrow transplant and other medical expenses are expected to cost TT$1.4 million. Castello hopes to leave for India soon, she has already started the process of securing her visa however she does not have the funding required for her treatment.
She is asking the public and corporate sponsors to help her reach her target. Not being able to access life-saving treatment is taking a toll on Castello who prides herself on being proactive.
“Whether you do or do not know what I’m facing, the fact is that what I’m going through can happen to anybody and I’m sure that you would want some assistance if you were in my place. It would give me some peace of mind knowing that I could access the treatment I need,” she said.
Castello can be reached at 329-1688. Monetary contributions can be made to Zelia Castello’s FCB savings account # 2283611.