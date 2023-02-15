It turned out that the heartland of our largest fresh-water swamp had changed drastically after a quadrennial period.
Whereas we had traversed terrain that was dried out and prone to seasonal fires as we had witnessed first-hand, our present encounter was just the opposite to that. Today we chose to access the heartland via the open north rather than the forested south where waterways like the Black River and others were now deeper and wider.
Tall grasses and waterlogged conditions greeted us as we began our trek towards the centre of the Nariva swamp. Faced with wide sheets of water and numerous mud holes created by the hooves of water buffalo, this did not hinder our progress chiefly because the weather was cool in this open space, thanks to constant breezes blowing in from the Atlantic to the east.
Latchman Goolcharan and Harry “Sus” Ramdeo channelled our thoughts back to our last trip and those subsequently taken by them as we carefully made our way, eyes constantly on the lookout for those water-filled holes, boggy earth and any form of wild life that happened to be resting there.
Large fires were spreading through the swamp from the east on our last visit, and windy conditions were increasing the advance of the flames. Dense smoke was our main concern as we fled the swamp.
“When your group left, we continued our trips into the swamp and one day we found the carcass of an animal in a log that was burnt out. Apparently it had run into the hollow log to escape the smoke but had met its end when the fire reached the log. The animal was roasted in there!
“Even the conch get destroyed. We meet the burnt-out shells in heaps after. When fire passes through this open swampland, everything dies by smoke or flame.
“When it is flood time, animals still have a chance as they can climb onto little hillocks to escape the water. Caimans are everywhere.
“Birds also survive because seeds such as crappo and cajuca float on the water and so they have food. Most move out to other areas still, except the ducks because they are made for watery conditions.”
Dragonflies flitted across the grasses. One matte scuttled across our path, having been startled by our approach. We found a conch shell that had been robbed of its occupant by a foraging crao.
We crossed the vast green expanse of tall bull grass, clove grass and what is called cascadoux grass. “Sus” explained to us that it is so called because cascadoux use it to build their nest. The wind stirring these grasses was the only sound in the quiet of the swamp other than those of our boots rustling, and squelching along.
“Sus” drew our attention to a clump of wild cane that was enjoying regeneration.
“When this part of the swamp was only open water, wild cane used to be everywhere. Those were the days when the whole mat of grasses would sink with you when you walk. But later, when the water was diverted for the growing of rice, this part of the swamp started drying out.”
We scanned the vastness of the area. Swathes of chac chac vegetation created strips of light brown across the swamp. Short trees such as black sage dotted some areas. Parakeets just love the seeds of this species and we were fortunate to see a few.
A merle corbeau and a crao shared the view of a waterhole from the branches of a short tree. We became aware of several species of waterbirds camouflaged in the dense grasses.
This writer found out why this inner part of the swamp has always been referred to as “impenetrable”. The mat of floating grasses had given way beneath my weight and as the whole area seemed to be closing in on me, I suddenly found myself leg-deep in the mire.
Despite employing the techniques I had learned to squirm myself out of it, my comrades had to eventually pull me out, much to their risk of submerging as well. I had to assume the catwalk from then on.
Swamp forests lay to the east and south, Bush Bush and Bois Neuf included, and Mt Harris rose to the west as prominent as Brigand Hill to the north. Atop a portion of the Bois Neuf stretch to the south now closer to us, we could pinpoint the lone palmiste that marks the site of the Bois Neuf Mud Volcano.
We met tour guide Ashmeed Ali in camp. While taking respite with him, he shared that the mud volcano had formed a new mouth, adding to the two atop the elevation. The new site is located just below.
The Bois Neuf mud volcano is active throughout the year, emitting gurgling sounds with each extrusion of viscous mud. Ali promises a tour to remember across the heartland of Nariva.
We continued our within the heart of the swamp and now approached a grove of flowering swamp immortelle that lined the diverted river channel of Bois Neuf. “Sus” indicated that this species was spreading more because of the drying out of the area.
We could hear a band of red howler monkeys within the forested area in the distance as a group of macaws chose that moment to pass overhead. The atmosphere was indeed becoming “busy”.
A log straddled the 20-foot-wide waterway to facilitate access in crossing to the other side. There was a rope tied across to provide a measure of balance and grip. This crossing is not for the faint-hearted, as the water is said to be 15 feet deep and home to not only catfish but caimans.
Families of capybara have been spotted along the banks here.
We watched as the water buffalo swam the water with ease. Rohit Seetahal gave us a two-mile reprieve out of our 14 with one of the water buffaloes. These huge animals represent the only mode of transport within the heart of the swamp.
The sturdy beast was built for the job and took us along the treacherous ground as sure-footed as Seetahal directed. We welcomed this much-needed period of rest before continuing our trip.
Thoughts of the sumptuous meal being prepared for us by Mrs Goolcharan on our return to the outside had to be put on hold for the moment.