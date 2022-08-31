WE are now at the end of the July/August nesting season of our green iguana populations. It has been a bumper year for perpetuation of this species despite the adverse weather patterns, flooding of rivers into wetlands, and erosion of cliffside territories along the South Coast.
Our green iguana, at two metres in length, is the largest lizard in our part of the world. When it is nesting season, females seek loose sands along mangrove edges and rocky cliff faces where apertures facilitate safe incubation.
Over the years, it has been presumed that our iguanas only nest during the dry months between January and May. This is true for the northern and eastern parts of our country. However, what is known to coastal communities in the Southland far differs from this, in that this same species also nests during the rainy months of July and August.
Some people have attributed this to climate change. Yet, elders in southern coastal communities will tell you that they know the green iguana to be nesting in July and August for “donkey years”. This period is regarded here as the traditional nesting season of our iguanas.
From Cedros, right up to an area west of Guayaguayare, our iguanas have been coming out in their numbers from inundated wetlands to find elevated sands along rivers and the seashore, so following their instinct for survival in terrain that has been tried and tested over the years by them.
While traversing the terrain between these two areas along the South Coast and accompanied by knowledgeable members of local communities, this writer found that the iguanas were impervious to weather conditions while we had to battle with rains, flooded rivers and swamps, and high tides that hindered progress for days sometimes.
During these times, female iguanas maintained their traits, protection of their eggs uppermost in their behaviour. One reacted to our approach with such a swift and assertive whiplash with its tail that we let her be. She retreated into her burrow after a while, and we could discern her tail sweeping the eggs farther inside.
Because of the inaccessible nature of the nesting territories to the average person, only able members of the communities within reasonable distance cover the distance to harvest a meal. Elders relate stories about their excursions as lads into “iguana kingdom”, as they call it.
Lax patrols
In those days, the game warden presence was not as assertive as it is now in accessible areas where illegal animals are being smuggled into the country. Yet, people still “take a chance”, not expecting to be stopped anyway, with patrols being somewhat of a scarcity in iguana kingdom.
Hunters are fully aware that the legal open season for the hunting of iguanas is between October and December. During the rest of the year, hunting of this reptile is prohibited in order to facilitate the nesting season. You cannot have the iguana in your possession after December 31 either.
One villager attempted to make a report on poachers returning with two iguanas, but was told by the Forestry officer on duty that there were no vehicles at the time, and there was a shortage of manpower as there was no honorary game warden programme to support patrols.
This writer found that though there are poachers aplenty, their incursions into these nesting areas have not made any significant dent in the numbers of this species.
Community elders reminisce about the days of old when they used to hunt iguanas both day and night. To most, iguanas are better seen during daylight as they are diurnal, but hunters know the secret to a successful catch during the dark hours,
Iguanas are easily seen at night because their skin shines, especially when a headlight focuses on it. Their fluorescence works against them in this case.
Another disadvantage that iguanas are now facing is that catchers are setting out fishing nets to trap them. Nets are being set out in areas where the iguanas are known to dig.
Many stories have been told about hunters’ excursions into the kingdom of the iguanas. One that highlights the hardships that the men experience describes the time three men went into the swamp and attempted to capture iguanas on a tree.
While one man climbed the tree where incidentally not only four iguanas were present but scorpions and ants, too, the two men below balanced on one leg each on seemingly floating grass that sank to depths unknown. When the climber shook the branch, the iguanas leapt into the air from some 20 to 30 feet (six to nine metres) and the catchers below had to catch them midway before they hit the sinking ground and water. Iguanas are excellent swimmers and would make good their escape.
Iguana hunting dogs, some of whom had made a name for themselves in the southland, proved to be invaluable on a hunt. This particular dog called Tommy used to give you a run for your time. You had to chase after him because he always used to take off in front and was adept at diving into the bush and catching the iguanas by their head. He would shake the iguana and drop it there for you to collect and put in your bag.
‘Mermaid of Cedros’
Another story on the escapades of our iguana hunters has been portrayed in a spiritual light in the poem “The Mermaid of Cedros” by esteemed historian Edward Marcelle.
The poem describes a true story where the hunter left during pre-dawn hours with his headlight, walking and running up the beach to beat the tide and to reach before the others coming through swamp trails and in boats from the village.
Disturbing noises in the bush referred to as a bush battle by unknown combatants kept him out near the sea for some time. Later, he mustered up the courage to go in, keeping his eye on the bushy area from where the sounds of fighting had come.
With numbers of mosquitoes and sandflies swarming his face, he was successful in pulling out two iguanas from the hole and tying them up, and hitting a third that had retreated up a sea grape tree with his slingshot.
All the while, the Mermaid of Cedros and those in her company watched over the hunter because of his belief in the protection these beings afforded.
“So many times that without fail, we intervened and had to save your sorry tail.”
“It is a good thing that we see and do send some of our folks to safeguard you.”
“At least your prayers met not with our rejection. We saw that your gratitude had no end. You shared hard-earned iguanas with your friend.”
These are excerpts taken from the mermaid’s song, envisioned by the poet as he sat dangling his feet over the sea.