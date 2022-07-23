In the name of Resistance

“Mrs Rapso soldier, you need to make a representation with all these lovely ladies.”
Every Emancipation Day morning Carol Mandela could count on that call from the late rapso poet Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).
Resistance and Mandela shared a close relationship. She is married to his close friend and former bandmate Karega Mandela. And the three would often be seen huddled together at cultural events.
Next week Monday the Mandelas will attend their first Emancipation Day parade without their close friend. Resistance, 67, passed away on July 13 last year. The former Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) president had complained of severe headache the day before and died within two hours of being admitted to the West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite.
Mandela, owner of the popular Prindela Fashions African boutique in Trincity, plans to honour Brother Resistance and another founding member of his Network Rapso Riddum band, the late musical director Benny J (Derek Jones), by sponsoring a music truck in their memory at this year’s Emancipation procession.
“When both Resistance and Benny J passed we felt that we weren’t able to give them a grand send off. It’s a blessing that we can do this. This project is fully financed by Prindela Fashions. No sponsorship. We did this to celebrate our brothers. It’s a great feeling,” an emotive Mandela told the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
Covid-19 pandemic restrictions meant Brother Resistance was given a rather muted send off during an intimate send off at Simpson’s Chapel, Laventille, on July 23 last year. Mandela said it is fitting that the music icon be properly celebrated during the first Emancipation Day procession since 2019.
“Resistance was the one who would negotiate with the Emancipation Support Committee to secure a truck. Both Resistance and Benny J were part of the Network Rapso Riddum Band and were very close to us. Benny J was the pannist and also a solo artist who performed at North Zone Calypso Tent,” she said.
Participants asked to mask up
Despite the removal of the national mask mandate on July 17, Mandela said they are asking all participants to wear a mask when joining the procession. Rapso act Omari Ashby will be the emcee on the Prindela truck, she said.
The procession starts at the Treasury building on the western end of the Brian Lara Promenade, proceeds east to Piccadilly Street, then west on Duke Street towards Frederick Street and continues north along Frederick Street to the Queen’s Park Savannah, ending at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village.
“It’s a special one this year as we had a two-year break. All are invited. We are appealing to those who never did the procession to join us this year. We have a DJ and some live performances to look forward to. And yes, we will urge participants to wear a mask as Covid is still around. We want this to be a great celebration,” she said.
All those looking to get some new threads for Emancipation Day can check her store as they have just received stock from the African continent, she said. Prindela has grown a large following in recent years and the Mandela’s are often seen with their African fashion crew at calypso and jazz events.
“As usual we have a full stock of fashion options available. We brought in stock from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin and Ivory Coast. We also have African-inspired pieces out of the US. Our customers over the years have become family and so we often have some fun times together. We are grateful to all our customers, especially Resistance and Benny who were loyal customers over the many years,” she concluded.