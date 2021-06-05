As the chorale of voices rise in unison chanting, “We shall overcome”—those famous words of the old gospel hymn —Stephen John’s latest single, “In This Together” set to release today, June 6, is a song of hope and unity.
With a stellar cast of singers and musicians, Stephen takes you on a journey around the world with Billboard Top 10 recording artist and MusicRow Country Breakout charting songwriter of American Roots music, Grant Maloy Smith. He is joined by the versatile and classically-trained flautist, Susan Craig Winsberg from Chicago, alongside award-winning, Brooklyn-based jazz singer, Camille Harris with our very own jazz songbird, Vaughnette Bigford.
Also featured on the track are the harmonic voices of The UWI Arts Chorale, renown gospel singer, Nathanael, Sade Sealey and Mekaiel Gonzales from Trinidad & Tobago, alongside Faith Otey from Pittsburg, faith-based singer/songwriter, Junior “Naycha KID” Edwards, based in Antigua and Barbuda and the multi-talented, award-winning singer/songwriter, Erica Rabner from New York City. It all comes together with a gifted band of musicians: Charles Ryan (keys), Andre Jack (bass), Jonathan Hensley (drums), renowned guitarist, Theron Shaw and featuring Shiva Manick on tabla.
Music is the bond that unites us and the healing balm we need in this time and this is not lost on the soulful gospel artist, Recording Academy member and chef, Stephen John. Written and co- produced by Stephen John, he reminds us that in a time of uncertainty and death, we can overcome tragedy by helping one another for we are all in this together.
IG FB Twitter: @powermedia Hub
Join Stephen John and friends in this call to come together and be a part of the launch virtually on social media. Stay abreast of upcoming events and releases by following Stephen John on all social media channels at: StephenJohnTT and online at: www.stephenjohnmusic.com!