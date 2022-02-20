InclusionMatters

On March 21 we will join with the rest of the world to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in Trinidad and Tobago something that we have done since 2012.
So what is Down
syndrome?
Down syndrome occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21. It is not yet known why this syndrome occurs, but Down syndrome has always been a part of the human condition. The estimated incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide.
Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder. It exists in all regions across the globe and commonly results in variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics and health.
Adequate access to health care, to early intervention programmes, and to inclusive education, as well as appropriate research, are vital to the growth and development of the individual.
Fact: 15 per cent of the world’s population, or one billion people, are persons with disabilities.
You may ask why we celebrate this day.
The UN General Assembly decided, with effect from 2012, to observe World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March each year, in order to raise public awareness of Down syndrome, the General Assembly invites all Member States of which Trinidad and Tobago is part, relevant organisations of the United Nations system and other international organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector, to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner.
Fact: 180 Member States have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, including Trinidad and Tobago
Awareness is key to changing the quality of life of people with Down syndrome. By educating our community we can improve their access to health care which includes regular check-ups with health professionals to monitor mental and physical condition and to provide timely intervention be it physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, counselling or special education.
Individuals with Down syndrome can achieve optimal quality of life through parental care and support, medical guidance, and community based support systems such as inclusive education at all levels.
This facilitates their participation in mainstream society and the fulfillment of their personal potential.
This is what Inclusion is all about. Inclusion involves consulting and actively involving persons with disabilities and their representative organisations in everything we do; ensuring full accessibility for all—to our buildings and facilities, workspaces, information and communications, conferences and events—with specific measures, equipment and services to achieve it.
Fact: 80 per cent of persons with disabilities live in developing countries.
We cannot ignore persons with disabilities any longer. The Down Syndrome Family Network has noted that during the Covid 19 pandemic It has been a challenge to continue to connect with and advocate for persons with disabilities. In many ways people have been left behind particularly persons with disabilities.
The future and way forward now is to focus on ensuring that senior leadership places the disability agenda as a high priority item and the need for meaningful inclusion at all levels. Political will and strategic planning must take into account people with disabilities.
The development of disability-specific policies and strategies along with legislation to protect the Human Rights of persons with disabilities is a critical in Trinidad and Tobago.
As we approach World Down Syndrome Day we need to think at a personal level and as a society of what Inclusion means to us. #InclusionMatters
Submitted by
Lisa Ghany
Honorary Board
Member DSFN