India’s immortal Nightingale

Widely credited as India’s most respected playback singer, the Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, threw millions of Indians around the globe in mourning when the news of her passing was announced on Sunday. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately revealed that he would be flying to Mumbai to offer his last respects to the singer whom he described as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.
Having recorded over 30,000 songs, Lata Mangeshkar was not only an icon of Indian cinema but emulated the everlasting spirit of our ancestors. At the tender age of 13 and just when she was about to start her music career, Lata lost her father and took the responsibility of raising her four younger siblings, reminding us that in the Hindu household, the eldest child should fulfil the duties of the parents in their absence.
Lata’s magnanimity also echoes the fact that sacrifice is a part of life and that it is not something to regret but rather something to aspire to.
Like many of those before her, Lata’s rise to fame was not without trials and tribulations. On her 92nd birthday and in one of her last interviews, Lata stated that she never allowed herself to be weighed down by her troubles and that she would instead hop happily from studio to studio, sometimes going hungry for the entire day. “There was no money in my purse. But there was only hope in my heart,” she remarked. Lata’s belief that there was always hope for a better tomorrow once again reminds us of our ancestors who often dejected and oppressed, faced every challenge head-on and left no stone unturned in securing a better future for us. Furthermore, her perseverance demonstrates that some burdens must be carried cheerfully and patiently until victory can be foreseen.
Critically acclaimed as India’s most famous singer, Lata’s vision for her industry saw her fighting for the rights of playback singers even though it meant not working with some of the best music directors for a long time.
She also refused to perform in film award ceremonies until a separate category was created for playback singers, giving them their deserved recognition. Lata’s battle thus saw her popularity extending far beyond India, reminding us that one must fight for the things worth fighting for.
The Nightingale’s stance on several social issues also reinforces the fact that our time here on Earth is not about accumulations but rather contributions. Additionally, her declaration that she would not be taking up assignments that do not interest her reminds us that time is limited and that finding your passion is the key to success.
Throughout her lifetime, Lata Mangeshkar toured and performed in numerous countries, also becoming the first Indian to perform at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London in 1974. Of course, her fans in the West Indies could not have been forgotten and, in 1980, the great daughter of India visited Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The day of her arrival, October 1, 1980, was declared a public holiday and the whole country seemed to have gathered in Georgetown, Guyana. It is said that thousands of people lined both sides of the road. They were not only Indians but people of all races. In an interview with the local press, Lata stated that she had never experienced such crowds outside of India and that she was deeply touched.
I also recall my grandmother, the late Rutie Ragoobir, describing the crowd’s excitement while awaiting the performance of the legendary singer at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex, an experience that she could not have missed for the world.
India’s daughter, the great Lata Mangeshkar, was honoured with several awards in her lifetime, including the Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian award), Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the title of Officer of the French Legion of Honour, France’s highest order.
Although her awards are too many to name, her greatest honour is that she will forever live in the hearts of Indians throughout the globe, connecting us to the motherland and representing the best of the Indian spirit.
To Lata Mangeshkar, we bow to you, we love you.
Nutan Ragoobir is an insurance consultant, author and founder of Girmitya Foundation, an NGO dedicated to preserving the legacies and heritage of Indian indentured labourers.