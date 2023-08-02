From the makers of Aagman, Trinidad and Tobago's first local Indian feature film, comes Raja Chauhan - a live East Indian musical play that will feature its own original soundtrack.
The musical is produced by Parsan Productions, a team whose aim is to preserve and promote authentic East Indian culture through film, theatre and music.
In an interview with the Express, Darpan Varuna Parsan said the organisation was working to satisfy an appetite for quality local East Indian content and to afford talented persons a forum to express their unique abilities.
She said the productions were also an opportunity to showcase Trinidad and Tobago's culture internationally.
Parsan said, "The type of projects we are producing is unheard of and not executed in Trinidad. Apart from yearly Raamleela, there is no forum for portrayal of authentic East Indian arts, and Parsan Productions is changing this in a big way."
Raja Chauhan
The story is that of Prithviraj Chauhan, who was a Rajput warrior king of the Chauhan clan of rulers who established the strongest kingdom in Rajasthan, India.
Parsan said in the course of his aggressive campaigns, Chauhan came into conflict with Jayachandra, the Gahadavala ruler of Kannauj.
There, a romance sparked between him and Jaichand's daughter. However, little did Chauhan know, a bigger threat to his reign was brewing amongst the invading clan led by Mohammed of Ghor, she said.
Parsan plays the role of Rani Samyukta, while the role of Prithviraaj Chauhan is played by Nazeer Ramdath. Mohammed Gori is played by Kiran Tulsie.
About Parsan Productions
Parsan Productions was founded by sisters, Dr. Neera Varsha Parsan and Darpan Varuna Parsan.
Neera Parsan serves as the Artistic Director and is responsible for creating all of the content that we produce. She is a Hindi poet who composes her own songs using the skills she mastered while acquiring her B.Sc. Indian Classical Music from Bharatiya Vidya Sansthhaan.
Her sister then takes the content and creates operational plans to execute those projects, and does everything from strategic planning and marketing to human resource management and sales.
The event takes place at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on August 12, at 7pm.