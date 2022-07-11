A NEW International Labour Organisation (ILO) report on teacher and pupil access to devices, Internet and Wi-Fi in schools in Trinidad and Tobago has found that most schools have satisfactory ICT infrastructure, but some districts are more disadvantaged than others.

The report, released in June by the ILO Caribbean office, is based on a survey conducted in 77 public secondary schools and 29 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools across Trinidad and Tobago. The survey aimed to evaluate the adequacy of the ICT infrastructure available in schools that supported remote learning during the pandemic.

The report looked at five key areas:

• ICT/digital infrastructure

• Teacher and pupil access to technology for teaching and learning

• Training for teachers on the use of ICT technology

• Institutional policies on digital content and the use of ICT resources

• Plans for sustainable investment in digital technology

The findings indicate that, overall, a significant number of desktop computers and laptops are available for student use. When that result is examined by district, the picture becomes more varied.

Secondary schools in two educational districts – Port of Spain and environs and Caroni – accounted for just over one-third of the total number of devices available to pupils in the schools surveyed (20 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively). While pupils in public secondary schools in the North-Eastern educational district had the highest access ratio to computers of 4:1, that ratio dropped to 48:1 in Port of Spain and environs.

The ILO report found that the most under-resourced district was Tobago, which had a total of 13 devices available for teacher use. By contrast, the St George East district had access to the largest number of devices for teacher use – 530. Only 50 per cent of teachers in St Patrick and Tobago counties had access to computers for instructional use, while 85 per cent and 74 per cent of teachers in the North-Eastern and Victoria districts, respectively, had this equipment.

On the issue of Wi-Fi, the report said connectivity “was not accessible in all locations within the schools and institutions. Across all districts, about 26 per cent of participating schools have access to Internet and Wi-Fi in all locations within the school.” Two secondary schools said they had no Internet access.

Most participating schools reported having an ICT policy to govern use of technology by teachers and students. Whenever schools did not have such a policy in place, they did have measures to prevent access to certain kinds of content by students, including unauthorised websites.

The ILO says the findings of the report would be shared with the Government, telecommunications companies and policymakers to plan and to advocate on behalf of the students and teachers whose needs are captured in the study.

