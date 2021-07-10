Inspired by Grandma Felicia’s folklore tales

There are some stories in life that must be told, and The Ugly Coat is one such story. The children’s book is a part of Leah Hernandez’s legacy. The art of storytelling was handed down to the first-time author, first, from her grandmother, who passed on oral traditions of folklore that intrigued her. The tales and stories of other relatives also helped to shape Hernandez’s world and her insatiable love for books and inspired her to publish The Ugly Coat.
“My grandmother Felicia was my inspiration. She told me this beautiful fairy tale and I consider myself fortunate to be able to share this story with others. She was born and raised in Caura until her family was forced to relocate as a result of the State’s plans to build the dam that was never built.
“During the summer we would build a house out of bamboo, furnish it, play games and cook fireside. Mostly it was those nights spent with my family listening to my grandmother’s scary stories that was most enjoyable to me. Sometimes I would visit my great-aunts or elderly neighbours for the sole reason that I was certain to hear a great story. Most of these stories were about well-known folklore characters such as the devil, douens, jumbies, or soucouyants. Although I spent many hours listening to stories I spent as many hours reading books on almost every available topic.
“Patois was my grandmother’s first language and although she could not read or write she would always tell the most intriguing stories. Her method of storytelling was often a mixture of speaking and singing combining English and Patois. Those stories taught me about life, its hopes and disappointments, about people and the kind of person that I should strive to be.
“I chose to write under the pen name Eva Lee Hernandez because I was fond of the idea of using one. The Ugly Coat is an important part of the legacy of my foreparents who through the art of storytelling were able to pass on words of wisdom, cultural beliefs and practices, as well as display their intellectual creativity.
“I trust my version of the story my grandmother shared with me honours her memory and is the achievement she always wished to have. The Ugly Coat is a book that pays homage to the past, to those stories I heard as a child that I believe should not be lost. I wanted to preserve the stories of the oral tradition that I grew up with and for readers to experience the same joy I got from hearing them,” Hernandez said.
“I wrote this book in 2019 at a time when I was supposed to be working on a course assignment and decided to take a break. I was being retrospective and it occurred to me that after all these years I still had not accomplished my dream of becoming a writer. At that moment I realised that if I didn’t do it then I was probably not going to do it at all. So, I took the plunge and wrote day and night until it was done. Once it was completed, I felt a great sense of satisfaction but then I faced a new hurdle, getting published,” said the author.
West Indian fairy tales
Hernandez said The Ugly Coat was written for all ages. “One of the positive impacts of storytelling is that it brings people together, a form of social cohesion. It was a way my community and family bonded, and a beautiful way of transmitting the lessons of life, one’s heritage and values.
“Around the age of ten my mother introduced me to the world of literature when she bought me the first of many great literary classics, The Count of Monte Cristo. Eventually I grew to have quite a collection of books and a deep love for literature and the arts. I was particularly fascinated with the writer Jane Austen and imagined writing a book as great as Pride and Prejudice.
“My intention was to write the West Indian equivalent of stories such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. It was only after I wrote it that I began to recognise how relevant it was to our society in light of the series of disturbing and violent assaults by men on women over the last few years.
“The Ugly Coat is a love story although not typical by any means. The story is set in the village of Caura and focuses on Octavia, a mother who attempts to protect her daughter Rachel from the devil who wants her to be his wife. Despite Octavia’s efforts to prevent her daughter from selecting the wrong suitor, what she dreads most comes true. Octavia tirelessly seeks out her daughter until she is able to rescue her. When she returns home Rachel has lost the ability to speak, and her mother, unable to help, has to devise a plan to help her daughter regain her voice,” Hernandez said.
The book also highlights the issue of gender-based violence. “For so many women who find themselves in abusive relationships the end comes at a price no woman should have to pay. The ending is the most important part of the story to me because Rachel is able to survive her abuse and find happiness.
“Through fairy tales we learn to fall in love with life. Most people dream of their “happily ever after” and from childhood that concept is embedded in our minds. The story told in The Ugly Coat was my favourite version of a “happily ever after” and in truth there is no age limit in the pursuit of happiness.”
The Ugly Coat, published by Austin Macaulay Publishers, was released on March 23, 2021. The book is only available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads and on the Austin Macaulay website.
About the author
Leah Hernandez wrote her book using the pen name Eva Lee Hernandez. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Literatures in English with Linguistics as well as a Master’s Degree in Project Management. The author is currently employed with the Ministry of Works and Transport.