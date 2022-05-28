Inspired by Nature

Keisha Padilla started working as an artist at the age of 16. The daughter of a seamstress, Padilla honed her skills by putting her signature paintings on fabric for her mother’s customers and also did odd jobs as a banner artist.
But it is her love for nature that continues to inspire her passion for painting landscapes. Padilla’s latest body of work was on exhibition on March 28, 2022 at Arnim’s art gallery, but her online platform, Trini Artist, is where Padilla garners admiration and appreciation for her work.
“Art means the freedom to express yourself. To me art can never be a straight line. Art means everything to me. If I can’t use my hands to paint anymore, then I’d use my feet and this is the love that I have for art,” Padilla said during a recent interview with the Kitcharee.
“I love and admire nature; the smell, the sound, the colours, the shapes. It’s just beautiful. Nature is my inspiration,”
Padilla is also passionate about painting old houses. “I mainly choose nature because I’m surrounded by it all my life. I also love painting old houses with fret works because they’re so artistic.
“When I paint old houses it’s to preserve the memories that once was. I recall painting a latrine in one of my pieces, had it displayed and a child stood there looking at it. I asked her if she liked it, and she asked, ‘’What is that, little house”? I explained to her what it was but she had no idea that people used latrines. So, preserving memories is important to me.”
The artist grew up in Palo Seco, around vibrant greenery. Nature’s lush greenery continues to be her biggest inspiration as her latest body of work are all landscapes. “We take for granted the beauty right in front of us. It is important to just look outside and take in the beauty from time to time.
“I grew up in the deep South with lots of bush around, where I could see the different shades of green and the vibrant immortelle tree in bloom. I also remember as far as in preschool using vegetables like ochro and potatoes to dip in paint and then on to paper to create art. I totally enjoyed that.
“For my latest body of paintings, I remember going out on a trip in Siparia and on my way home there was traffic so the driver decided to take a shortcut. While in the back road I saw a small river with dark brown water and decided to stop out and take a few pictures to paint. I did two paintings of that river because the river passed under the road and both sides were beautiful in their own way. I’ve added in things like birds and people and shifted around things for composition and perspective,” Padilla said.
The former electrical assistant is a full-time artist, and showcases her work regularly on Facebook via Trini Artist. “I worked at the Ministry of Works electrical department as an OJT. When the contract was up, I thought about what I could do next. I wasn’t painting much at all. I had a chat with my mom about what I’d like to do and she told me to do what I love and stick with it and so I did. From that time till now I’ve been painting full-time and putting my work out there,” she said.
Padilla enjoys working with acrylic on stretched canvas. “I paint mostly on stretched canvas which I make for myself. I buy wood from the hardware and cut them up to my desired size to make my wooden frames for stretching the canvas onto. After I stretch the canvas then I’d prime it, let it dry then it’s ready for me to make art,” she said.
She advised young artists to believe in themselves. “I always had a passion for art as a young child. In primary school I would do drawings of cartoons and my friends would always ask me to draw for them. My elder sister did art in secondary school. I’ve always looked at her art and wanted to try it. I didn’t get the chance until I attended secondary school. I remember my first painting was of a cheetah painted on paper. Then I started doing sign painting on fabric. I also started painting on T-shirts while in secondary school.
“In secondary school my Form Five teacher, Mr Smith, would give me jobs to hand-paint banners for churches. Sometimes I’d get jobs to paint on clothes for my mother’s customers. Many years later I joined Facebook and created a group and named it Trini Artist where other artists can showcase their work.
“I want artists to keep at it and remember that as artists we see things differently, and that’s fine. Keep your work original. Keep your own unique style and master it. Do a little art every day. Attend exhibitions and meet new artists. Don’t be afraid to show your work because what you may not like, someone would surely like it,” Padilla said.