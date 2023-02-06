THE Inspired Minds Institute, which specialises in the education and development of children diagnosed with various types of learning and/or physical disabilities, is celebrating its latest achievement. Four of its pupils will be sitting this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam without any special aids.
“The children are progressing very well,” said the founder and principal of the Inspired Minds Institute Nadira Douglas. “At this point we’re doing past papers— we’re making 65 per cent, 75 per cent...the highest we got was 89 per cent on a past paper. So I’m really hoping for good results from my four kids.”
The IMI has been operational since 2016. It has a modest student population of 32 pupils with various conditions including autism, dyslexia, ADHD and Down syndrome. There are four departments with one teacher per class.
The Inspired Minds Institute was Douglas’s dream turned into reality. She first started off as an aide in the Ministry of Education Student Support Services, where part of her job involved assisting special needs children in the primary school system. Douglas loved her job and pursued her studies in the field. After her contract ended, she worked at a private school for three years but found herself at odds with the school’s concept that the special needs children in their care should learn solely through play. While she agrees that learning through play is important, Douglas firmly believes that children with special needs should be given an academic foundation that is appropriate to their needs. She left the private school, established the Inspired Minds Institute and never looked back.
All pupils at IMI have been officially diagnosed by a doctor and are taught according to their abilities. While the environment at the IMI caters to the pupils’ needs, it is a disciplined school system— they are required to line up for assembly, walk to class and pull out their chairs—this in turn gives structure to the children’s lives and helps shape their behaviour, said Douglas.
When it comes to teaching children with learning disabilities and developmental delay, Douglas has adopted a holistic approach. As a result, parents have seen improvements in their children’s behaviour, socialisation skills, speech and eating patterns. One parent burst into tears when her child said ‘mummy’ for the first time. Another child who came to the Inspired Minds Institute mute, now talks freely with his classmates and even has debates with Douglas.
“I want parents to know that there is hope. There is a place for them, not a corner or a classroom at the side—our environment caters specifically to children with special needs,” said Douglas.
Passion for helping special
needs children lacking in
traditional education system
Because she believes learning can happen anywhere, Douglas also takes the children on field trips. After a visit to Parliament, the SEA pupils wrote essays about their experience. The field trips aren’t only for educational purposes, they also have an effect on their behaviour; the pupils learn to be disciplined when out and about in public rather than running off or jumping on tables, said Douglas. The pupils have also visited Healing with Horses in Tobago where they received art and equine therapy.
Douglas believes that passion for helping children with special needs is lacking in the traditional education system.
“In order to teach and work with the kids you have to love what you’re doing, you must have a passion for this. I feel overjoyed when I see the progress the children make, that is the reason behind what I do,” she said.
Some parents are hesitant to send their child to a special needs school because they think the child will pick up bad behaviour, however Douglas says that children pick up bad habits in traditional school settings. She added that children who came to IMI with speech delays or difficulty settling down have learned to speak and sit still by following the example of other students around them.
“I believe parents need to trust the process, we don’t work magic here. Sometimes progress happens quickly, other times it takes a while. We—the teacher, parent and child—are a triangle and we have to keep the triangle together. The teacher plays a part, the child plays a part and the parent plays a part and one of the major parts the parent plays is having faith and not giving up. We are on a journey and they need to hold their child’s hand. It takes time to do what we do but we will get there eventually. However, some parents don’t have that faith and belief in their kids,” said Douglas.
The founder and principal of IMI is calling on society to remove the limits they impose on the special needs community.
“What I would like the public to know about special needs children is that they are just like us,” said Douglas. “They have their challenges but there is no limit to what they can achieve if there is early intervention and that love and support at home—it starts from home. Don’t give up, early diagnosis is important and support is important.”