Inspiring people to escape and be happy

Close your eyes for a second. Forget about the stresses of the year 2020 and picture yourself on a beach in Blanchicheusse in 2021. Blue ocean, coconut trees, an enchanting sky backdrop and the peeping sun… Paradise… Let your troubles disappear; at least for a brief moment!
That’s the effect of a Jonathon “Jono” Hirst drone aerial shot. The video effect is another story… You get to sail through many scenes as you dive into a virtual reality from beaches to beautiful buildings to familiar streets and scintillating sunsets.
“My intention through my videos and photos is to create an escape for my audience. I want to inspire them, make them happy and grant them the opportunity to see and experience our beautiful country of Trinidad and Tobago through my creativity,” says Hirst, an experienced and unique videographer with NH Productions TT. As a media guru and YouTuber, the former pupil of Fatima College certainly achieves his mission.
I am chatting with the easygoing St Anthony’s graduate (the night before he edited an NH Productions assignment up until early the next morning) and enjoying the chapters of his charismatic backstory. “I’m a bit tired but never too tired to express my creative energy,” he tells me.
Earlier in 2020 I didn’t know of Jono Hirst. But, like everyone else, the Internet and social media platforms became my comfort during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That was when I came across a brilliant video which zoomed into A Day in the Life of Quarantine. It was a Jono Hirst masterpiece. Cinematic and comedic scenes meticulously merged to give a raw reality of the ordinary layman during Covid.
“A Day in the Life of Quarantine and Quarantine Again were just little creative ideas that I had and executed the same day. It reflected my state of mind in the early onset of the pandemic when I was locked inside with not much to do; I had to get some of that creative energy out,” the Maraval resident explains.
“I relate to that scene of eating a million snacks and watching cartoons repeatedly,” I respond, reliving my own experiences during the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Hirst smiles at the fact that his work echoes the emotions of his audience.
“Throughout my work, especially as a YouTuber, I try to portray real life scenarios that are going on around us. It is my creative way of raising awareness on the scenarios that we all face. Like the time my footage got stolen; I did a vlog on it. And of course Carnival, cricket and many other events which reveal the raw reality our existence,” he declares.
Natural treasures
Hirst’s YouTube vlog also explores some untapped (never-before-featured) natural treasures in familiar places like Manzanilla Morning, North Coast Adventures, Into the Forest and many more.
“My goal is to make Trinidad and Tobago look like Hawaii. We have so many beautiful sites and scenes in T&T; we just have to capture them and showcase them to the world,” avows the videographer who has also plied his shooting skills with NH Productions in the local entertainment arena- Farmer Nappy’s newly launched track, “Backyard Jam” and Kes and the Band’s “We Home Under One Roof” live concert to name a few.
Amidst his accolades and growing popularity he is happy with his work but acknowledges that discipline is key to his success. He credits this discipline to his sporting life (he is a noteworthy cricketer, having played at an elite level in England).
“I think the experiences and life lessons from playing cricket in England have taught me the discipline and mental toughness that are required to work in the video production industry. There are people who I met in England who welcomed me like family- Barry and Ann and my best mate Sam all still play an active part in my life and are always supporting me in anything I decide to do,” reflects the former left hand top order batsman and right medium paced bowler with English cricket club, Newton-Le Willows. Many years of Hirst’s adolescence were spent on a cricket pitch playing in England, on his school teams, Queen’s Park Cricket Club and T&T National Junior Cricket teams.
“I see that your impact in the world of cricket was just as notable as that in the creative world. Is it a case of a swap of the bat for the camera and drone?” I finally ask him but he assures that his sport is still a vital part of his life and it strikes a mutual balance with his career and hobbies.
“Sport and video are very much a part of my being and they sit well with my hobbies and adventurous nature. Sometimes it’s during these adventures that I spontaneously capture paradise for my patrons. Like the time my girlfriend and I were on our way to the beach to take a small lime for my birthday and I captured the Blanchicheusse scene. I was supposed to go to Maracas beach but it was crowded so I kept driving until the crowd was less. When my girlfriend and I arrived to the beach in Blanchicheusse I decided why not capture this pristine beauty!”
Indeed, it is this beauty that we can feast our eyes on from time to time as Hirst’s work challenges us to fight the new battles of 2021 with a virtual oasis of the sweet, simple yet satisfying life of Trinidad and Tobago.