The pond was quiet as we made our way around the edge. One spectacled caiman lazed half submerged, its large eyes following our every movement.
In the immediate section where the water had receded somewhat, a group of small water birds congregated to revel in the warmth of the early-morning sunlight. We paused a moment to note their feeding habits. One extended a back leg and opened his wings in a stretch of contentment. Another pecked into the mud and was rewarded by a wriggling worm.
This backwater was slowly coming to life.
Rounding another curve in the pond, those screamers, those raucous rascals, those scandalous wattled jacanas, also called spurwing, raised such an alarm that the new additions to the waterfowl community we had come to see were immediately warned of our approach and began a rapid retreat into hiding.
The jacanas rose into the air and alighted along the far side of the pond but the alert had already been issued and our young purple gallinules were hastily wading away and disappearing into the dense fringing grasses.
The purple gallinule is one of the larger water birds in our freshwater habitats. The purplish blue of its head, neck and underbody feathers gives it its name. Our young gallinules had already sprouted those unmistakable white undertail feathers that distinguish their species, though they were still a juvenile colour and had not yet acquired the pretty hue of their parents.
The instinct for survival had already become a part of their daily life and they remained well hidden amid the tall grasses.
Our jacanas were an excitable bunch. As we drew closer to their corner of the pond, they left off their wading and rose in noisy unison, squawking and flying further away. When they alighted, they made a pretty vista with the yellow of their outspread wings prominently exhibited for a few seconds until they folded them in against their body.
This is the trait that makes the wattled jacana one of the prettiest birds in our swamplands, lagoons and ponds. As they skulk among the mudflats and floating vegetation, the bright yellow of their wings is not visible. It is when they lift into the air then ultimately alight, that they maintain an open wing stance that reveals the bright yellow colour.
All this time our caiman remained in his lazy state. We wondered if the birds had seen him and instinctively avoided his ambit, so camouflaged was he among floating bits of brown vegetation. None of them alighted near him.
We were fortunate to hear the sounds of a baby caiman as he made his way towards a low grassy overhang nearby. As he reached the shelter and remained silent, we realised there were two more already under there. In the dim light afforded to the spot, we could discern their short lengths, heads above water, ready to submerge if we got any closer.
When the sun rose higher, the birds sought shade where they could. Our young gallinules chose this time to reemerge from their hiding places along the edges of the pond to forage, but as that natural instinct for safety kicked in again, they retreated into their safe zones on detecting our presence.
Being a shy species, we could not fault the mother for flying off into the taller vegetation at the head of the pond.