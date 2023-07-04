Into the deep

Otis Barton

partnership: Beebe and Otis Barton with the bathysphere.

On the grounds of the Woodbrook Cemetery in Port of Spain where the pipers and homeless sleep on gravesite beds, there is a tomb dating to our year of Independence that would serve as an ideal resting spot for the undead.

Embedded in this buri­al plot is a spherical rock, brought from somewhere far and placed there to mark the life of a man who spent only 12 years on this island.

Beebe seated

looking out: Beebe seated inside the bathysphere.

By the time he settled in the Arima Valley, Dr Charles Williams Beebe (born 1877) was already an international legend.

Nearing the end of his 84-year lifespan, he was a celebrated naturalist and writer, known for his work in marine biology and birds.

William Beebe

pioneer: William Beebe at Simla, Arima Valley, in 1962.

But he will be best remembered as one of the first to go deep into the ocean, in a steel ball with two windows, and discover and describe creatures living and dying in absolute darkness.

It was this deep-sea feat that inspired the famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, and propelled the development of the modern-­day submersible vessel, one of which discovered the RMS Titanic in 1984, and one that imploded last month while exploring that very wreck site.

The bathysphere

how it was made

how it was made: A drawing showing the interior components.

Beebe was curator at the New York Zoological Gardens from 1899, and director of the Department of Tropical Research of the New York Zoological Society from 1919.

He led several research expeditions, circled the globe in search of pheasants, establish the Department of Tropical Research in Guyana, and was invited to lectures from Europe to the Americas. Beebe was celebrated for partnering with scientists and wildlife artists, and maligned but ultimately vindicated for recruiting women to undertake new forms of ecological study.

Beebe’s burial plot

tomb: Beebe’s burial plot at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Port of Spain.

And his ability to describe his adventures and undersea discoveries as no one before took the specimens out of museums and into the pages of the National Geographic Maga­zine, The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and on live radio, mesmerising readers and radio listeners.

None of this ever equalled what he did between 1930 and 1934.

In 1928, Beebe set up a research station in Bermuda to study the marine life. The method used was dredging the sea floor and diving with helmets to observe the animals in their habitat. But a helmet was safe for only a few hundred feet, early submarines could go not much farther down, and had no viewing ports.

His early design for a cylindrical submersible was published in the The New York Times, in an article headlined “Beebe to explore ocean bed in tank; Steel cylin­der will withstand water’s pressure at depth of mile or more”.

Engineer Otis Barton knew the cylinder shape was a bad idea (as it was last month), and partnered with Beebe to build a submer­sible with a spherical shape to better withstand the immense deep-sea pressures, with openings for windows made of fused quartz.

From 1930, the men began descending in the waters off Bermuda, breaking depth records along with way, with Beebe describing how parts of the solar spectrum were filtered out during descent, leaving only the violet and blue hues.

Bad weather and the Great Depression stalled plans the next year.

But fresh funding came from Gilbert Hovey Grosvenor, the editor of National Geographic, who pledged $10,000 if Beebe and Barton succeeded in reaching a depth of half a mile.

And this they did, on August 15, 1934, with the men successfully taking the bathysphere down to 3,028 feet (923 metres), setting a new world record.

“All outside was black, black, black, and none of my instruments revealed the faintest glimmer to my eye. I have now attained one of the chief objectives of this whole dive, namely, to get below the level of humanly visual light. I as beyond sunlight as far as the human eye could tell, and from here down, for two billion years there had been no day or night, no summer or winter, no passing of time until we can to record it. I was beyond the sunlight.... We had looked upon a world wholly new to human eyes, as strange as a Martian landscape,” Beebe told readers in his book Half Mile Down.

What he saw down there he described by use of telephone, relayed through cable to the mothership above, and transcribed by research assistant Gloria Hollister, whose notes would be used by a nature artist to produce accurate drawings of the creatures.

“I saw a tremor run through the body—the fin waved two or three times, the tree-like growth of chin tentacles...a tangled snarl, then stretched wide to many times their contracted length, the mouth opened and partly closed, and the light went out of the great, staring eyes. What would I not have sacrificed to have been told what those eyes had seen in the black depths, what that great mouth had engulfed, what enemies had been avoided, what part might have the luminous head bulb played in courtship or in war, why the huge fangs should be luminous, why a great tree of hundreds of medusa-tentacles was necessary—why? Why? Why?” Beebe wrote.

Beebe lost interest in the bathysphere, but continued on as a globe-trotting researcher, visiting Trinidad in 1949, 40 years after his first visit, and selecting the Arima Valley to establish the tropical research department he named Simla—a place he considered worthy of preservation and research because of its biodiversity.

Beebe went about studying rainforest ecology, using field biology techniques of his own design, spending a considerable amount of time in one designated area, and observing, collecting and describing what lived there. You can find his work in a paper titled “Introduction to the Ecology of the Arima valley, Trinidad B.W.I.”

That paper was among the 24 books and 825 articles, reviews and reports, including five National Geographic articles, the 50 scientific expeditions, 87 new species of fish, and one new species of bird, with at least 64 animals having been named after him.

Beebe died in 1962 of pneumonia. In his final years, he had the company and care of Trinidadians who worked with him from the beginning. Jogie Ramlal, now 91, was the one called to Beebe’s simple, unpainted wooden room of the house at Simla when he died. And Ramlal attended Beebe’s funeral. But he could help us figure out why that round boulder is there in the cemetery plot. But you can’t help but think—it looks much like the Beebe bathysphere.

