Introducing an online olympics for the steelpan

One of the most skilled, gifted and versatile bassists to have ever come from this island is Julius “Ooze” Cooper.

Not only is his playing style unique, with an inventive and expansive collective of riffs and rhythms, Cooper has over the years mastered an impressive range of genres. And, he just seems created for the stage, for as relatively small in stature as Cooper is, he has always stood out pointedly.

Interestingly, although Cooper has evolved into the first class bassist he is, as a youth, playing bass was not on his mind.