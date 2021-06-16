Invasion of giant African snails

PEOPLE are finding it difficult to cope with the pandemic, far more so for parents of children with special needs, says Kelvin Thomas. The husband, father and graphic artist ought to know. Thomas and his wife Patricia are the parents of 12-year-old Kinaya-Joy who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism. Kinaya-Joy is non-verbal and also in remission from leukaemia. Due to the cancer treatment she received, Kinaya-Joy’s oesophagus has been reduced to three millimetres which means that she can choke on something as small as a rice grain, therefore her parents must purée all her meals.