Invasion of giant African snails

Walking across the agricultural fields of Cumuto South, Barrackpore, the grass was still wet with dew at seven o’clock in the morning. The earth was squelchy and crunchy to the footstep. Crunch, crunch, crack, oh no! This was not stable soil underfoot at all.
On closer examination, it moved. The crunchy sounds underfoot were alive until crushed to death!
Giant African land snails were just everywhere. The earth was one seething mass of crawling, slithering molluscs and there was no way that one could have avoided crushing a few to make a path out.
Reaching out to grasp a small tree for balance, I froze! The tree was covered with the creatures, some stretching out with tentacles alert, some turning, some still within their shell. All the plants and trees around were covered with snails.
This was one of the largest invasions of the Lissachatina fulica, formerly Achatina fulica, recorded as the world’s most destructive of land snails.
The farmers of the Cunjal Food Crop Project tending to lands leased to them by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries complained that these snails were in the area for about three years.
“For more than two or three years, these African snails have been causing much devastation among our crops. They climb the plants, the trees, everything and they all over the ground. The whole Cumuto South area overrun with them and they eating everything.”
“We farmers facing real disaster with bodi, fig, tomato, baigan, all our celery and chive.”
Crop killer
One farmer said he had a nice crop of patchoi and the snails ate all in one night. They left him with only one head standing when “day clean”.
“We call for help from the ministry but they not doing anything. We use snail bait and salt but like they multiplying too fast for that. We put the snail bait in heaps all over the ground and they come and eat it and they die, but that is only a few of them. We cannot kill all. It is too much.”
“In the agro shop snail bait is $50 for one small pack. We try but it is not enough and now they all over the land because we just can’t control them.”
The Giant African land snail grows to 20cm in length and is dreaded for its aggressive foraging behaviour. It is difficult to eradicate. It is a nocturnal creature and destroys acres of crops in one night. Its devastating effects on agriculture have been felt throughout warm tropical countries as it is widely distributed in wetlands, forests, gardens, all agricultural areas and even urban areas.
Carriers of meningitis
Originally from East Africa, it has been recorded to feed on over five hundred species of plants inclusive of vegetables and fruits, and the bark of trees and decaying organic matter. In urban areas, it feeds on garbage and man-made structures such as concrete. In short, it is an invasive pest throughout.
Because it hosts the rat lungworm it is also a direct threat to human life as it spreads meningitis.
Contacted for comment, officers at the ministry’s District Office for Barrackpore could only give advice on the phone because they are not doing field trips during this time of lockdown. There are fliers and information available about this snail.
Generally, they visit the area when called, to identify that it is in fact the African snail then they advise on ridding the area of them. They direct farmers to use metaldehyde and sodium chloride. However, as farmers complain that the bait is expensive and just not enough to control the spread, the officers then advise them to collect the snails, using gloves, or shovel them up and drop them into a bucket of salt water. A handful of salt per bucket is recommended. It is not safe to handle them with bare hands because they spread the disease meningitis.
After they have drowned, they must be burned because the eggs would have remained intact on the underside of the shell. Burning the snails ensures that the eggs are destroyed.
Officers add that this species of snail is now widespread in the Barrackpore area because they are highly invasive and multiply very fast. They lay about four hundred eggs at a time, three times a year. If they feel threatened, they pass out the eggs as a survival strategy and so multiply the species.
Asked how these snails could have reached so far south from their original sighting in north-west Trinidad and have multiplied to such numbers in the three years since they were identified in Barrackpore, the officer replied that a farmer could have transported something that had one or two of them and that was the start of the invasion there.
The Cumuto South area inclusive of the Cunjal Food Crop Project has been a model for food security not only in Barrackpore but in the wider southern areas. At a time when a global pandemic has forced countries to focus on expanding their own food crops, protection of these resources is crucial to sustainability.
The farmers of Barrackpore have proven that given the widespread and continuing devastation, they cannot control the pests on their own. Intervention by the State or corporate entities is urgently needed to avert a looming food crisis.