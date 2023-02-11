IS THE ROAD MARCH ‘COMING HOME’?

“The race has only just begun.”
That tongue-in-cheek response from Nailah Blackman makes the run-up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, this coming week, all that much sweeter.
Nailah reckons, contrary to popular belief, her pore-raising, raucous-inspiring, crowd-sing-along collaboration with Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), “Come Home”, is just one of three songs on track for the Road March title in this “Mother of All Carnivals”.
In truth, anyone with functioning eyes and ears on the fete circuit could tell the duo have already opened up a Usain Bolt-like lead on the two other serious contenders: Machel Montano and Destra Garcia’s “Shake the Place” and Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete”.
“The race is not over; it’s actually just begun and the horses would have to be Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano (and Destra),” Nailah insisted when she spoke to the Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Friday evening.
“Road March is about the people, it’s the song they want to hear crossing the stage. So, I am not competing for a title! I’m here to win the hearts of the people. All I could do to ensure my win is to keep on giving them amazing performances for Carnival and make them understand what ‘Come Home’ is really about: an ode to Carnival, no hype, nothing forced, just pure sincere emotions and good vibes only,” she added.
Humility aside, Nailah admits winning the Road March title will be a career defining moment.
“To win the 2023 Road March title would set my heart afire!” she gushed through an audible smile.
“It would show me that all things are possible through hard work and the grace of God. I would’ve never imagined that I’d be in the conversation for this title because I know it’s not very often a youth in soca music is given the respect or push to be in the running for this title, especially as a woman. But, I have never put a limit on what I can achieve and I’ve never had expectations either. I just love music and I try to do it to the best of my ability and if the people love it, I’m happy,” she continued sincerely.
A Road March title will also add another gold star to the illustrious Blackman family crest, she added. Nailah’s grandfather, the late Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) famously invented soca music by fusing East Indian and African rhythms.
“It would be a stamp of pride for the Blackman family, my grandfather being the inventor of soca, I’m sure he would be smiling where ever he is. I would definitely be classed differently, and if they weren’t sure that I was here to stay before! Trust me, I am far from finished.”
Skinny looking for a real estate agent?
Skinny, meanwhile, joked about buying a house in T&T should he win an unprecedented second Road March title, after being the first non-national to be listed for the honour in 2019 along side Montano and Bunji on “Famalay”.
“I might just buy a house here for real,” the Vincy hit-maker laughed.
“Winning a second Trini Road March would definitely be nice, but similar to my first Trini Road March, winning wasn’t the main goal or purpose of the song when we did it,” he continued more seriously.
Skinny said he was moved by the messages of love, acceptance and forgiveness in the song especially after the pain of the last two years which saw his island suffer from the global pandemic and a volcanic eruption.
“Coming out of a paralysing pandemic, the song spoke to me in pretty much the same way it speaks to the masses. It reminds us to appreciate things while we have it and not take it for granted.
“Trinidad has accepted me in a remarkable way over the years and I’m grateful for the love and reception every time,” Skinny added.
“Come Home” was a “special track” before Skinny added his unique Soufriere flavour, but would never be the hit it is today without the Vincentian’s influence, Nailah said. The song was originally written and produced by writer/producers Kyle Phillips, Kitwana Israel, Mevon Soodeen and Andre Jeffers.
“I knew the song was a unique contribution to the Carnival madness and I expected it to stick out like a sore thumb, but Road March was never on my mind. The song was a beautiful song before Skinny came on it but the hit that it is today! It would have never been without his delivery and ownership. It’s one thing to sing a song but it’s another to own it. He added his own interpretation, adlibs and background vocals to make it the masterpiece it is today,” Nailah revealed.
It was not until their joint appearance at her Origins Sokahchella concert on January 8 that we understood the true power of the song, she said.
“When Skinny and I performed the song for the very first time we looked at each other on stage and at that moment I just knew. The people were in a frenzy, for a song only released seven days ago, and I knew it was going to be a song for the people,” she said.
Anyone “worried” about the song not meeting the percentage of local vs foreign vocals on the track as per TUCO’s Road March rules can “rest assured” “Come Home” has been cleared for entry in next week’s Parade of the Bands.
“The rules state that, if the song happens to be a collab with a non-national, the majority of the song needs to be sung by a national of Trinidad and Tobago in order to qualify. The majority of ‘Come Home’’ is sung by me. So, yes ‘Come Home’ qualifies for entry. No adjustments needed,” she clarified.
Yikes! Looks like there will be no false starts, lane infringements or injury scares in this dash to the finish line!