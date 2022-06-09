Island Events back in de mas

A boutique band with a masquerader centric approach.
That’s what veteran bandleader Douglas Gordon is promising from the return of his Island Events brand to the Carnival mas landscape.
Island Events innovated the on the road mas experience at the turn of the millennium introducing the all-inclusive food and drink experience that is now a staple of Carnival Monday and Tuesday. The Woodbrook-based band, which last took to the streets of the capital in 2006, was also the first to bring Hollywood stars to the annual parade, hosting America comedian Anthony Anderson and actress Gabrielle Union, among others.
Almost two decades on and Gordon is promising more new innovations to the mas experience and more high-profile celebrity cameos. The CanEX Jamaica founder has literally brought the band back together to make it all happen, once again teaming with foundation members Jason Alcantara and acclaimed mas designer Sandra Hordatt.
“Our team is quite experienced in the carnival and event space and we took some time to look at things that we feel are being done well, those that we felt could be improved and opportunities where we felt through a different lens we could bring innovative solutions to the experience. We have always been about the customer experience first and foremost,” Gordon said through a wide smile yesterday.
The Jamaica-based businessman says looking at Carnival “through the eyes of the customer” both here in T&T and abroad has provided his team with a unique “opportunity to deliver a different product with a sharp focus on the customer”.
“Customers can expect an enhanced purchase experience that leverages technology for their benefit. We have an innovative ‘Designed by Sandi, built by you’ platform that we will be introducing to give our customers more choice.
“Additionally, we are using a technological solution to solve the age-old challenge of costume distribution to refine it to a rather simple and convenient process—no more long lines or inconvenient or inflexible costume collection options,” he winked.
Gordon said more details on the new tech as well as their plans for “a proper culinary experience” during the band’s lunch breaks will be revealed at their launch set for mid-July.
“If you’re looking for something slightly different that blends areas of industry progress, but with modern consumer expectations with very high standards in execution and a real desire to deliver a memorable and fun carnival experience then give us a look,” he added.
Opening the door to entrepreneurship
Island Events’ new franchising model also opens the door for collaborations with mas entrepreneurs, Gordon revealed.
We have specifically looked at ways in which we can work more collaboratively with various stakeholders—from those wishing to have sections and develop their own carnival business opportunities all the way through to examining the customer journey from purchase to experience.
“We feel strongly that there are ways to more deeply partner with these entrepreneurs—whether designers or promoters who want to develop their own carnival business and so we’re looking at a different model—a franchising model which affords these individuals the real opportunity to build their own business and gives them the comfort of knowing they have a long term, vested opportunity in the band,” he revealed.
Since Island Event’s final portrayal on Carnival Tuesday in 2006, Gordon said he’s been overwhelmed with requests from masqueraders “to bring the band back”. Focused on other business ventures he shelved the idea for almost two decades.
With 2023 providing an opportunity for reinventing the festival after a two-year pandemic-forced lay off Gordon and team feels it an ideal time to finally answer the call to return.
“Sandra and her team started designing with us at the beginning and I couldn’t be prouder of how she has refined and honed her craft over the years. I think the fact that we all felt there was an opportunity to bring something slightly different to the market, that was really reflected on the core Carnival product was something powerful,” he explained.
Gordon says while he is impressed by the “vast number of amenities” available to the modern-day masquerader, he questions whether the present-day experience fully delivers on the “magic that is Carnival”.
“When Jason and I started it was through the evolution of a drinks cart in Poison and with a laser focus on making it easier and more convenient for our friends/customers to have more fun. It started from a place of recognising the magical energy that was Trinidad Carnival and making it easier and safer for our friends to enjoy Carnival and along the way we made innovations and introduced elements that we fundamentally designed with that in mind,” he recounted.
Island Events will be returning to build on that primary core principle by delivering a high quality full 360 experience from costume purchase to las lap, he said.
“We want to construct an experience from the consumer purchase journey to the communication, to the way we partner, that recognises and reflects the unique and tremendous energy that has always been experiencing Carnival in Trinidad. We want to facilitate people sharing that simple but powerful energy again, in a way that is convenient and provides great value for their money,” he concluded.