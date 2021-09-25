Jr Dynamite

Jr Dynamite is one of the artistes featured on the riddim.

The Caribbean has been rocked by the new sound of gospel music coming out of T&T’s Jamm Productions Studio.

Pastor, producer, studio engineer and composer Keith Israel introduced the riddim in May

and received such an overwhelming response to the old school dub style, which is considered

very rare in Caribbean gospel music genre, that it inspired him to create an entire album with it.

The musical contributions were all unique and different from each other which gave the project

an extremely dynamic Caribbean sound, featuring persons from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, the US and French-speaking Martinique.

The Redemption Riddim, a name given to Keith by God, as the name implies, focuses on God’s plans for the redemption of the world and is designed in such a way to capture the hearts of both young and mature audiences.

DJ Mickey, radio personality and recipient of the Gospel Music Awards of T&T (GMATT) “DJ of

the Year Award” in 2018 and 2020, and the “Praise Ministry’s Gospel DJ of the Year 2020” award

in the Grand Cayman Islands had this to say about the Redemption Riddim album:

“This album delivers a sweet but hard-hitting bass line with drum percussions that remind you of the “hard pong” days when you could hear vehicles from afar blasting various types of music.

Each song promises to bless you, from the infectious styles of jazz, dancehall, reggae, and soca to the encouraging and thought-provoking lyrical content.”

This rhythmic gospel album is being distributed by VPAL Music, a subsidiary of VP Records, and

is available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer.

