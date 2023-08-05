Are you really from Trinidad? Why haven’t I heard of you? Why are you not signed to a major record label?
These are the types of questions Issa (Isa Abdullah) fields from awed audiences every time he sings.
Issa is Trinidad and Tobago’s best kept musical secret. The Morvant-born pop/crossover singer can silence a noisy room with a quiet note.
Go to YouTube right now and search “Issa – Pictures” for the proof. You don’t need a background in music theory to appreciate the quality of Issa’s vocals. The 33-year-old Belmont-based singer’s unassuming and rather shy demeanour may belie the depth of his talent, but provide an inadvertent facade that allows him to continue to shock audiences.
“I always get this reaction from people where they are blown away by my voice. They can’t believe that I’m actually singing or shocked that I’m a local singer. But somehow this still surprises me,” a reserved Issa told the Kitcharee.
Issa, who started off performing spoken word poetry, revealed that he was encouraged by the singers he wrote and rehearsed with, to start singing the lyrics he put to paper.
“I used poetry as a coping mechanism after the loss of my brother. That is where I also became intrigued with the art of songwriting,” he shared.
“I’ve worked with various artistes and indulged in several different genres of music. I kept getting complimented by my clients for my singing when assisting them with their rehearsals. After one time too many, I felt encouraged to start a singing career of my own.
“This has been a journey, from not even knowing that I could sing, to different people complimenting me on my voice, to now making music that impacts people. I am grateful that people connect with my music. It truly encourages me to continue doing what I do. I am thankful to God for the abundance of love that I receive,” he continued.
Issa experimented openly with his sound. His first ever recording was a soca, “Soca Madness”, which landed him in the International Soca Monarch semi-finals in 2020. The experience brought him full circle to the laid-back pop sound he calls home.
“I enjoyed my brief time as an up-and-coming soca artiste.
“But I felt that I needed to be true to my sound - my preferred style of singing- the pop genre.”
The power to bring meaningful change
The emergence of popular genres like the dancehall/soca fuelled Trinibad and hip hop/rapso hybrid Trapso, prove that there are more opportunities for different kinds of sound to thrive in T&T, Issa said.
In fact, he believes T&T has the real potential to become the “mecca of music” in the region.
“More and more opportunities for alternative genres exist and are emerging for artistes such as myself. Trinidad and Tobago has been moving in a direction which encourages the expansion of music ventures into different genres.
“There’s the conversation of making Trinidad and Tobago the mecca of music and I certainly believe there are real opportunities for this to happen. The niche events are there, the spaces are there, but we also need local radio plays, TV, media coverage and inclusion into larger events,” he said.
Issa says like poetry did for his aching heart, he hopes his music can “make a positive impact” on the lives of his listeners.
“On this musical journey, my focus has been healing, reflection and hope. My aim is to help others with my music, give them courage and make a positive impact in their lives,” he explained.
His upcoming debut album Bedrock, is a collection of songs that Issa believes can bring about change. The Mega Mick (Mikhail Corneal)-produced project features singer Aletha Beharry and musicians Joshua “Supayouth” Salcedo and Kwami Morrison, among others. Rapper/singer Yung Rudd (Isaac Rudder) worked with Issa and Mega Mick on the writing.
“Expect songs dealing with topics such as showing appreciation to God, praying and giving thanks. Songs about overcoming different struggles of life, hurt, depression, mental health, loss of life and self-reflection. With this body of work, we aimed to encourage the process of healing through the belief of hope,” he revealed.
Issa has also been working closely with the American non-profit Songs of Love Foundation to create free, personalised, original songs to uplift children and teens facing tough medical, physical or emotional challenges.
“We make personalised songs for kids who are, unfortunately, going through major health issues. I’ve done over 30 songs for these kids. I’ve also been doing some charitable performances right here in Trinidad & Tobago. I really feel a sense of fulfilment when doing things like this.
“While being able to provide for my family through paid gigs is incredibly awesome, because I get to do what I love and pay the bills, I must say doing acts of charity really makes me feel like I’ve been doing my part on this short journey of life,” he said.
As life undoubtedly speeds up with more opportunities for and demands of his talent, Issa says he remains mindful of sticking to his original purpose.
“Yes, I have goals that I’ve set for myself to achieve, like making music that reaches people globally and starting my own record label. But, if I really am to think about what happens next, at the core, I think that me continuing to make music that reaches people’s hearts, in the hope that helps them overcome their struggles and dark clouds, remains paramount. I sincerely just want my music to help people not feel alone on this road of life.”