It could have been Fantastic!

Tobago Carnival paints a picture of hits and misses.
The festival just ekes by with a passing C+ grade. There are more cons than pros to report, following last weekend’s staging of the sister isle’s maiden October Carnival.
In the first instance, an overwhelmed air- and seabridge saw hundreds of commuters wait for up to 15 hours to secure standby flights and sailings to Tobago last week Thursday and Friday.
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) must do better. Their poorly organised system put a strain on both staff and travellers, resulting in several heated exchanges between both parties at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.
At Piarco last week Thursday, several passengers utilised “links” to skip the line at midday, creating an angry outburst from those who had been waiting since 4 a.m. Security and staff barked at passengers to step back, threatening not to process their travel documents.
Remarkably, passengers were then told the delay was due to the airline waiting on a pilot to report for duty.
The scene was the same on the reverse route earlier this week, on Tuesday morning. A security officer at the CAL office in Crown Point doled out numbers and told passengers to return at 12.30 p.m. for standby tickets to Piarco. However, many returned at midday to see a line wrapping around the building and were then told the number system was no longer in place.
This resulted in more heated exchanges between passengers and CAL staff. A large, angry group of passengers from the United States and Canada voiced their need to be back in Trinidad to catch connecting flights that afternoon to New York and Toronto.
“This is ridiculous. I came here in my full costume Sunday to secure this flight. They told me come back Monday. When I came Monday, they told me come back today (Tuesday). When I came this morning, they gave me a number and told me come back at 12.30. Now they telling me to join this long line, and I have a connecting flight at Piarco at 4.30 p.m. It’s too much,” one irate woman, who preferred not to be identified by name, told the Express at Crown Point on Tuesday.
More water than even
Iwer could handle
Those who made it over to Tobago on time to see Nigerian Afrobeat megastar Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) were greeted with a torrential three-hour downpour of rain last week Thursday night at the Plymouth Recreation Ground.
With nowhere to shelter, VIP and general admission patrons had two options—stand in the rain, or leave. While some chose the latter, the majority opted to stay. A lucky few huddled under a sea of umbrellas; while the rest stood, defeated, in the pelting rain.
When soca veteran Iwer George sang, “The people want water,” surely this was not what he meant. To add insult to injury, there were not enough plastic tiles to cover beyond the bar areas and so they were made to stand in the mud. Many expensive stilettos and sneakers were seen begrudgingly sloshing around on the ground’s outfield.
To make things worse—yes, it could and did get worse—the event’s security was very discourteous and did not utilise common sense to open barricades or allow patrons into the spaces that did allow for some form of shelter.
When the rainfall slowed to a drizzle, Burna Boy eventually appeared after midnight—an hour and a half later than announced. Dressed in a windbreaker and hoodie, the African Giant, as he is fondly called, ran through a medley of hits during an abridged set, that at the very least appeased his most ardent fans and followers.
Voice saves the day
The Tobago Carnival committee owes a great deal to soca star Voice (Aaron St Louis). Seeing what occurred the night before at Burna Boy, the three-time International Soca Monarch wisely moved his show from Pigeon Point beach to the indoor Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.
While the inability to secure a last-minute liquor licence for Shaw Park meant Voice and his team lost massive earnings from alcohol sales, what they gained for Tobago Carnival was priceless momentum heading into Carnival weekend.
The entire energy on the island shifted. The weather held long enough for the pan to shine, at Pan & Powder, last week Friday night. And as the sun rose on Jouvert morning the following day, the travel delays and rained-out hairstyles seemed a distant memory.
Trinibad acts Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) and Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) capitalised on that forward thrust to propel the Carnival into overdrive at the Mud is Life Jouvert party in Crown Point.
On Carnival Day, Sunday, the entire island seemed to be suffering from a hangover. Just before midday, local and international media were the only faces to be seen along the parade route on the waterfront in Scarborough, despite an advertised 10 a.m. start time.
They stood there to a soundtrack of hammering and clinkering iron poles, as workers scrambled to erect the artwork for the main stage and covered VIP area.
An hour later, the first band Fog Angels appeared, to start the parade. Nine more bands followed in quick succession, and that’s when the magic of Tobago took over. The people, their food and the general charm of the island were, by far, the saving grace for the Carnival and the reason most people said they would return. Even the irate lady trying to catch her flight back to New York said she was already making plans for Tobago Carnival 2023.
“I’ve been to Carnival everywhere—Trinidad, St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent, New York, London and Toronto—and I have to say Tobago Carnival is a different vibes. It sweet too bad. Doh mind they have meh...vex here to get a flight back to Trinidad. But allyuh seeing meh next year for sure,” she concluded.
PROS
• Tobago island magic
• Picturesque fete backdrops
• Waterfront mas parade route
• Hospitable Tobagonians
• Exceptional cuisine
CONS
• Overwhelmed air- and seabridge
• Bad weather
• Inadequate infrastructure
• Poor time-keeping
• Lack of communication between organisers and police
• Discourteous security personnel.