It’s all about love, not rum, really

Gvon

Gvon

There’s no such thing as a box when it comes to creativity. That’s the reality seen by one of Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainers who’s delivered and continues to share music that does not keep him boxed into any one genre. Gvon released a brand-new chutney soca single on Friday. He believes the entertainment landscape is ripe for the return of some semblance of normalcy and with that, this Southside entertainer is pulling up his socks.

The past two years have been uncertain for many Caribbean artistes and entertainment stakeholders. Gvon, a relatively longstanding member of the fraternity with 12 years’ worth of work put in, says he’s eager to be a part of any revival the industry sees going forward. Already, he has unleashed two brand new soca parang singles for the Christmas season, along with a soca track in anticipation of Carnival 2022. Earlier this week, news emerged that Carnival stakeholders were meeting to discuss the possibility of hosting Carnival in T&T next year. Gvon, like many in the industry, is keeping his ears peeled.

Even without confirmation though, the artist—the son of one of the founding members of the T&TEC Gayatones, is committed to bringing the music.

“‘Bring D’ Rum’ is not a rum song. It’s a love song,” said the San Fernando based artist. As funny as his words may sound, he’s very serious, explaining that this tune is all about love… albeit, for rum. It certainly isn’t the first chutney soca anthem laced with lyrics that highlight a drink that’s enjoyed by many in the Caribbean and certainly worldwide.

Gvon has been off the chutney soca radar for quite some time, having placed most of his energy over the years into developing himself as a soca artist, and while he admits to having started off as a chutney soca entertainer, he also makes it very clear that the pull to soca was as natural as breathing. “I just love music. I don’t have a specific genre of choice, but there’s something about soca music that just fills my soul,” he said. Now Gvon returns, and is promising that he’ll be first in line to sign up should there be a 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch competition in T&T.

Amid the rigors of present-day circumstances, Gvon, whose real name is Sajivan Gayadeen, says the pandemic has taught him a great deal about time. “I’ve learnt that time is the most valuable thing. We have lost two years and that’s something we should never forget. It’s taught me the importance of humility; And by now everyone should understand the importance of being appreciative of everything in their lives, no matter how little it may seem to be.”

With plans for the release of a couple additional songs in the coming months, Gvon who owns Trini Mascots Party Rentals says plans are underway to assist artistes and others in entertainment. A new company- Gvon Entertainment, is set to come on stream soon, and he says it will focus on helping artistes and others in the industry develop themselves with the right tools and the expertise of the right people. For now, however, Gvon is excited to bring some chutney soca love to one and all with the release of, “Bring D’ Rum,” a track that many would agree, has come right on time. And what’s better, the song comes complete with its own music video.

For more on Gvon, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter @gvon.music.

— Courtesy ABA LUKE

OF EBUZZTT

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

IT’S ROME

IT’S ROME

Low numbers.

That’s what entertainer Rome (Jerome Precilla) is hoping for this Christmas season.

New Covid-19 cases on the island surpassed the 500 mark on Wednesday and Thursday last week and hospital ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and wards are currently overwhelmed with patients as T&T appears to be in the middle of a new pandemic surge.

Hearing God, then finally listening

Hearing God, then finally listening

While all that’s happening around us may have us all believe that there’s no good taking place in the world, in Trinidad and Tobago, one music producer is proving that consensus, inaccurate. Randal Alexander is the founder and principal producer at Pengco Music—a music recording lab based in Bon Aire, East Trinidad. He’s changing lives and what’s incredible is the fact that he knows he was ‘called’ to do just what he’s been doing for the past six months.

Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

Thais Perkins is the owner of Reverie Books in Austin, Texas, USA, and the parent of a middle school pupil and high school pupil. Among the books she is eager to have in her store, and in the schools, is an expanded edition of The 1619 Project that comes out this week.

X amount ah sweetness

X amount ah sweetness

Cocoa of the future with soca-infused chocolate

That’s the vision of the expanding Montanos’ Chocolate Company says family matriarch Elizabeth “Lady” Montano.

Lady Montano’s famous son, soca star Machel Montano, may be the face of their company’s brand, but she insists the overall vision is to build an all-inclusive family legacy that will last generations.

It’s all about love, not rum, really

It’s all about love, not rum, really

There’s no such thing as a box when it comes to creativity. That’s the reality seen by one of Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainers who’s delivered and continues to share music that does not keep him boxed into any one genre. Gvon released a brand-new chutney soca single on Friday. He believes the entertainment landscape is ripe for the return of some semblance of normalcy and with that, this Southside entertainer is pulling up his socks.

+4
The stuff dreams are made of

The stuff dreams are made of

In 2016 Akilah Kafi Sharpe enrolled in the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (Hotel School) to follow her dream of pursuing an Associate degree in Culinary Management.

Unfortunately, while, in her last semester, she was unable to complete her degree due to the restriction of GATE funding.