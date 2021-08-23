Trinidad and Tobago is in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season. During this time, power fluctuations are constant so it is best to protect your electrical equipment from sudden surges or blackouts. Now that many people are working from home, it is essential to have a UPS (short for uninterruptible power supply) on hand for computers, appliances and other devices.
Schneider Electric, a leading provider of power automation solutions, offers five important reasons for having a UPS at home:
1. In addition to providing protection against high-voltage peaks and fluctuations, a UPS also serves as an energy back-up. It carries an internal battery that allows us to make a healthy change from the power that comes from the electricity company to an inverter or power plant. In addition, constant voltage regulation is ensured so that everything connected to the UPS receives a stable level of power, regardless of what happens.
2. There are three types of UPS:
a) Standby, which receives the electricity supply, charges the battery and at the same time transfers that electricity to the connected component;
b) Interactive Line, which adds voltage regulation and offers greater protection;
c) Double Conversion, which is more robust and allows the connected equipment to be supplied 100 per cent from the UPS battery and never from the electrical supply that comes from outside.
3. Electronic devices, including Wi-Fi routers and equipment, generally do not use much power, so a UPS will be able to keep them running for a few hours or more, depending on the size. That is usually enough time to avoid an interruption, and also to ensure that you can turn off your devices without losing any work.
4. If the UPS is already installed, it is a good idea to periodically take stock of any changes in your IT environment as the IT load has likely increased, which means a larger UPS, batteries or additional units may be needed to support the increased load and maintain the desired runtime.
5. With so much equipment in our homes that require different power requirements, it can be difficult to know exactly what size UPS to use. Schneider Electric has created a UPS selector to help you choose.
Digital format
Also, don’t leave your data to chance. The following tips can help you secure your digital information for hurricane season:
1. Schedule your personal and workplace data to be backed up regularly. Hurricane season should not be your cue to prepare data and devices for a disaster, as anything could happen to your home or office throughout the year. However, the start of hurricane season can be a reminder to check that automatic back-ups are regularly scheduled and working properly. This is extremely important for those who own a business and who may rely on the files and data saved on a computer to operate that business after the storm has passed.
2. Scan important paperwork and documents into a digital format. This can be done using a scanner, a hand-held camera, or with a free app on your cellphone that digitises documents using the phone’s camera.
3. Take before and after photos and videos of your home, business, furniture and valuables. These will be invaluable if an insurance claim needs to be made.
4. Once your key information is saved digitally, back up your data and files to an external hard drive or USB flash drive. When updated frequently, these back-up drives become a portable copy of the data in your computer or device. When the call is made to evacuate, don’t forget to take your back-up drives with you.
Important documents
5. Back up your data and files to a cloud-based server. Uploading your information to the “cloud” provides an added layer of protection in case something happens to your phone, computer or back-up drives. With cloud-based protection, your information is secured online and can be easily restored to the original device or to a replacement device.
6. After everything is backed up digitally, it’s wise to store all important paperwork and documents and keepsakes in a fire-safe, waterproof container that’s easily portable. This could involve such important items as birth certificates and passports, or irreplaceable keepsakes like family photo albums.
7. If your area is prone to flooding, place electronic devices in high and dry locations away from windows. Water is an obvious enemy of electronic technology. Even the smallest amount of water can ruin your device.
8. Make sure electronic devices are unplugged during a storm. Power outages and lightning strikes can occur and cause major damage to devices, including computers, servers and televisions. Charge portable battery packs before the storm so you can avoid having to plug in any devices.
9. Limit the use of electronics until the storm has passed and power is stabilised. It will be tempting to turn on your phone or computer to check for Internet access and any news on the storm’s path. Don’t give in. It’s important to turn off and unplug devices to prevent power surge damage and battery drain. You may need to make an emergency call during or after the storm, so you need to conserve your battery life.
10. You may be thinking, “If I can’t use my device, how will I get the news?” Your hurricane kit should contain a battery-powered radio with plenty of extra batteries.