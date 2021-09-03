It’s her pleasure

LOVE.
That’s the magic ingredient in Giselle Archer’s increasingly popular European breads and desserts.
The Paris-trained pastry chef says everything at her popular online shop, C’est Mon Plaisir—French for “it’s my pleasure”—is fait avec amour (made with love).
“Of course, you have to put a lot of love in it,” Archer said as if it were the most obvious thing in the world when she spoke with the Express on Thursday.
The 57-year-old St Augustine-based patissier however emphasises that quality ingredients and correct technique must be combined with all that goodwill.
“I try and try till I get to the quality I want. You have to pay attention to the products you use—great quality butter, cream, the type of flour you use. You also have to have the right technique and temperature settings,” she added.
Archer’s bullseye-hitting approach has been honed over years of culinary classes and real-world restaurant and hotel experience in the Bahamas; New York, USA; and Paris, France. Her dessert offerings are extensive and include French loaves, croissants, pain au chocolat, cranberry almond muffins, frangipani apple tarts, cantuccini biscotti, pain au raisin, brioche and cheddar garlic drop biscuits.
Archer says however that her love for baking started decades earlier, making bread every weekend in her mother’s kitchen.
“I started baking at 13. I saw my mom making bread so I jumped in I wanted to do it. The first time I did, it came out really good so since then, it was my duty to do bread making on the weekends. I loved baking cakes as well and had the chance to do home economics at school. I guess you can say I always loved it,” Archer recalled.
By the time she was 17, Archer knew the kitchen is where she would butter her bread and so began steps towards pursing a career in the culinary arts. She completed a degree programme at The University of the West Indies, Centre for Hotel and Tourism Management (CHTM) in Nassau, Bahamas.
“I always thought of it as a career. After school, I went on to work in New York. I did some courses in Paris and I returned to the States where I did a culinary degree in food and baking. My background is really international cuisine, but my baby is baking.
“I do a lot of French pastries. I totally enjoy doing those things. I don’t do too much of the local cuisine as there are so many people who do it better than I do. Not that I can’t, but I prefer not to compete with these gurus who do really great local cuisine,” she joked.
Archer says while the pandemic limitations and stop-start restrictions on operations haven’t been ideal for business, she has been continuously looking for ways to tweak her approach while remaining grateful for the sales she receives.
“You can’t go out there full-fledged and advertise and put out the stuff that you want. My kitchen is at home, so it didn’t affect me like those who have storefronts, but I still had to keep it low-key,” she explained.
When life gives you lemons, make meringue
Beyond her popular breads and desserts, she started offering once-a-month breakfast and dinner packages for two. Interestingly, she says, she has been reserved with her marketing of those two additions to her menu as she remains sensitive to her loyal customers’ diminished purchasing power.
“You have to also take into consideration people’s pockets. You don’t want to be stressing people, making them feel when you send it out they feel they have to buy.
“But the pandemic has also helped me to think a lot as to what’s next? I’m still doing not as much as I would like to do. I mean, I do a lot of baked stuff every week, but my thing is really trying to find a way to capture a larger market. I really have to build my clientele,” she nodded.
Above all, Archer says the lesson the pandemic is teaching us all is to find ways to make do with the little you have and to “eat little and live long”.
“I think the pandemic would have given us a lot of that learning. I know it’s difficult for a lot of people when you’re accustomed to a certain salary and having money to do certain things. It’s hard for some people to restrict and restrain themselves. But you know, we all need to learn to be a little more humble and do without certain things.”
Mon dieu! Surely, she was not referring to her pain au chocolat. Chef, plus de dessert, s’il vous plaît!
C’est Mon Plaisir’s Cranberry Almond Muffins
INGREDIENTS
1 bag of C’est flour mix
1/2 pound melted butter
2 large eggs
3/4 cup milk
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 Tablespoon almond extract
3/4 cup mixed cranberries and almonds
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Line a 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners.
3. Mix all wet ingredients together.
4. Add cranberries and almonds to flour mix.
5. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix with a wooden spoon, just enough for all the flour to be moistened. Do not overmix.
6. Spoon into lined muffin pans.
7. Bake in 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.