Low numbers.
That’s what entertainer Rome (Jerome Precilla) is hoping for this Christmas season.
New Covid-19 cases on the island surpassed the 500 mark on Wednesday and Thursday last week and hospital ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and wards are currently overwhelmed with patients as T&T appears to be in the middle of a new pandemic surge.
Rome is optimistic those numbers can be turned around. The singer/TV presenter is crossing his fingers and toes that
“My biggest wish for Christmas this year is we don’t have too much of a large spike in Covid cases and deaths. That is my biggest Christmas wish: that we could get people vaccinated, we could control de spread of Covid and we could get events back up and running so we could have a merry Christmas and a happy Carnival too,” an impassioned Rome told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Friday afternoon.
Determined to spread good cheer
Despite those worrying statistics Rome is determined to spread good cheer during his “favourite time of the year”.
The Arima-born singer has built an enviable reputation during the last decade as the new age master of the double entendre with his laugh-out-loud catalogue of instant parang soca classics including: “Annie”, “Apoo”, “Spanish Parang”, “China” and “Loveable”.
His 2021 release “Eat Everything” is sure to tickle soca parang fans as he unravels a tale of being the last guest at his neighbour’s parang lime and being forced to “eat out everything”. Rome is also set to host the “Parang with Rome” concert on December 11 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
“Another classic Rome, right? Clean songs for dirty minds,” Rome mused when asked about his running list of risqué double entendre.
“You could see de song in different ways, it depends on where your imagination lies,” he continued coyly.
Choosing his words carefully he continued: “Me personally, I love Christmas, one of the biggest parts of Christmas for me is de food. Anybody that knows Rome know I love my belly.
“The concept came with de storyline of going by de neighbour. Trinis, we have that slang, we would say ah coming to eat yuh out and we mean to eat everything yuh have in yuh kitchen: de ham, de pastelle, sorrel, ponche de crème, ginger beer, black cake all of the different aspects of a Trini Christmas when it comes to food. Its so unique that we have a Christmas like this, nowhere else in de world you would find a specific genre of music jus for Christmas.”
Born to entertain
Rome has proven his talents lie beyond the sound booth and stage. In 2019 he had a successful run on VH1’s Girls Cruise alongside American music stars Lil Kim Mya and Chilli. Returning to T&T he was invited to join radio and TV projects, as well as host several social media shows.
“When people ask meh Rome, you is a singer? What are you? I tell them I’m an entertainer. I was put on this earth to entertain. A lot of people got the story of me being an engineer and then transitioning into entertainment. If you really know me personally I’m always that person in de lime telling a story. I grew up listening to Paul Keens Douglas and I was always the natural entertainer,” Rome revealed.
“I see entertainment as just not specialising but if you have those talents to create I think anyone could explore your various talents and that’s exactly what I did. Now I wanna become an actor so I’m going to be taking acting classes and next thing you see Rome in Hollywood,” he added half-jokingly.
Hollywood may have genuinely been his next port of call if not for Covid. Just as Rome was about to floor the accelerator on his international entertainment career the pandemic struck.
“When the Covid pandemic first hit I went into a sort of rut where I wasn’t feeling to be creative. My creative juices weren’t flowing. I wasn’t able to write music, but I had to dig myself out of that rut,” he nodded.
Rome turned to a readymade audience, his near 40K followers on Instagram. Thanks to his success on social media he was invited to host the day time TV6 talk show: Home Front.
“I said you know what... people are looking for content so even if I can’t perform on a stage I can still create. I’m still an entertainer and I can entertain people virtually. I started to do these skits on Instagram and company’s latched on to it. I got so many endorsement deals from this. I pivoted away from live performance into virtual entertainment itself and it proved to be very fruitful,” he beamed.
“It showed that Trinis, we are very talented and creative people. Once yuh back against the wall yuh gonna find ways to be creative and be who you are. That’s what I did and doors opened up. Its all about exploring your talents and not being forgotten.”
With just over a month to go to his favourite time of year, Rome says he’s looking forward to spending the season with the people he loves most: his family.
“I am definitely a traditionalist when it comes to Christmas. I love my traditions and spending time with family. God first and family after that,” he ideated.
Beyond that he wishes the country he loves the most can reopen fully so people can once again start to earn a living.
“I hope things could normalise a bit so that we could have a parang so I could come and parang by people house and we could really have a Trini Christmas. Safe zone jam? Yes we definitely hoping that could happen. I am all for it. They does call meh captain vaccine now, but that is my position and I would always encourage people to go and get vaccinated so we could have a really nice Christmas.
“We could have parang events where the parang singers could earn an income, the parang bands and all the event creators could start back earning an income. That sector has been shut down for such a long time, we want to see it start back to flourish not only for Christmas but heading over into the Carnival period as well,” Rome concluded.