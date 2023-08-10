It’s World Steelpan Day!

Today, the rest of the planet will join Trinidad and Tobago in celebrating World Steelpan Day.
The stage is set across the nation’s capital for a full day of history, art and music, all dedicated towards the national instrument.
On July 24, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell introduced the resolution and secured the declaration of August 11 as World Steelpan Day, at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, USA.
Now that the day has arrived, Pan Trinbago will get the pan party started at noon today, at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, with back-to-back performances from 11 single-pan bands, including National Panorama Single Pan champs Chord Masters, D’Original Woodbrook Modernaires, Nostrand Symphony, Uni Stars, Jah Roots Steelband, Pan Angels, La Romaine Super Vibes, World Wide, Marsicans, Royal Stars Pan Symphony and Pan Elites.
The celebratory ramajay is set to continue late into the evening when eight conventional large bands push their instruments into the square. Reigning National Panorama champions BP Renegades, the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Desperadoes, HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, Nutrient Silver Stars, First Citizens Supernovas and Heritage Petroleum Skiffle are all set to appear.
Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore called today’s global recognition a victory for all the pioneers upon who’s blood, sweat and tears the instrument developed.
“This really is a victory for Ellie Mannette, Bertie Marshall, Neville Jules, Anthony Williams, Winston “Spree” Simon and many others upon whose backs we stand. These are the people who first exposed pan to the world, bands like Trinidad All Steel Percussion Steel Orchestra, this is a victory for them.
“This is a victory for our ancestors who were involved in the struggle and branded rogues and vagabonds. The people from behind the bridge who were branded outcasts in society, this is a victory for them. This is a victory for Trinidad and Tobago,” a victorious Ramsey-Moore exclaimed during an impassioned WhatsApp call.
The Art Society of T&T, together with the National Trust, have also joined the celebrations. The groups jointly present “Resonating Rhythms—A Steelpan Tribute”.
Art Society president Keiba Mottley said their artist felt moved to put paint to canvas “to honour and capture the energy of the steelpan”.
“The steelpan is always a great source of inspiration for all of us. The instrument itself and the musicians using the instrument, their facial expressions and the movement they inspire give us energy to create artwork.
“Because people love Carnival so much, it’s also art that’s easy to sell. It resonates with people. They love Carnival and steelpan. And while those are things you experience once a year, when you buy the piece of art, you have it for a lifetime,” Mottley noted.
Bringing vision to fruition
One man who will be celebrate today’s achievement harder than most is World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad and Tobago director Bertel Gittens, who was among the first to advocate for the day.
On October 15, 2020, Gittens, with the support of Pan Trinbago, pushed the idea of designating August 11 World Steelpan Day via letters to the Trinidad and Tobago National Commission (TTNC) for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
With the proposal languishing on a desk in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts for over two years, a determined Gittens approached that ministry’s head during the thrust’s World Steelpan Day celebration at Mille Fleurs, Port of Spain, last year. To his surprise, Mitchell had never heard of the proposal and vowed to take it to the UN.
“The feeling inside is twofold,” a pensive Gittens told the Express via telephone yesterday.
“I am glad the success of World Steelpan Day has made people more excited about the steelpan, and I know based on that excitement, things will go forward much faster for the national instrument. But I am also sad because the powers that be didn’t have the courtesy to give my team the recognition,” Gittens lamented.
Gittens says, however, the thrust is ready to fully engage in the national celebration. They host the World Steelpan Day Village at 80 Roberts Street, Woodbrook, today, featuring a pan museum and live performances by pan icons Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Earl Rodney Earl Brooks and Mayaro’s Cadenza Steelpan Ensemble, among others.
“I’m a positive person and I truly believe recognition or not, it could only get better for the pan man. As a close friend in the industry told me, ‘No one could take your shine, and everyone that matter knows what you did.’ So be it,” Gittens concluded.