It’s World Steelpan Day!

Today, the rest of the planet will join Trinidad and Tobago in celebrating World Steelpan Day.

The stage is set across the nation’s capital for a full day of history, art and music, all dedicated towards the national instrument.

On July 24, Minister of Tou­rism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell introduced the resolution and secured the declaration of August 11 as World Steelpan Day, at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, USA.