It's Still Love

SAVANNA is back with a new track “Untraditional” that is bound to get you on your feet. When the singer/songwriter first heard the riddim in the studio she felt inspired to write a love song; not just your average love song but a song about the challenges of forbidden love.
“There are songs that talk about how lovely being in love is, or the heartbreak of unrequited love but “Untraditional” is about love that someone never gets to experience and I think a lot of people could relate to that,” she says.
Savanna wrote the lyrics and also did the background vocals and had the opportunity to collaborate with other talented artists.
“I do feel a connection among all of us on the riddim Kit, Gideon, myself, Collis and Richard. I feel like we actually have something here,” she says.
Untraditional, which is one of four tracks on the blessed love riddim has a groovy, reggae vibe and features Savanna’s versatile vocal range.
When Savanna began her career as a solo artist she had difficulties deciding the genre of music that best suited her voice. Her first release with Hey Choppi was a slow R&B vibe with a sensual tone, her follow up “Name Man” had a soca feel but for her latest track “Untraditional”, her producer Kit Israel of AdvoKit Productions encouraged her to go back to the basics and sing in her normal range.
“At first I was afraid it was too risky. I’ve been accused of sounding too childish or too cute but in this case, it worked. It warms my heart to know that I’ve finally been able to use my voice in a way that other people can hear the beauty in it,” she says.
Savanna embraces her versatile vocal range and loves that it allows her to switch and spice things up every now and then and surprise her listeners.
“Knowing when and how to sing is important,” says Savanna. “My experience singing background vocals has helped a lot. As a background vocalist you have to match the energies of the song you’re singing on. When I’m singing background on a power soca, I have to come strong. If I’m doing background vocals on a reggae track I have to bring the soulful vibes.”
Finding her place
Karyce Phillips aka Savanna literally grew up in the heart of the music industry. Her father, veteran producer Kenny Phillips, is the founder and owner of WACK Radio 90.1FM, her brothers Kasey and Kyle are also producers. Their family home was like a hub of activity that was frequented by the who’s who of the entertainment industry.
For several years Savanna sang background vocals for some of the most in-demand artists but rather than invest all her time in the industry, she decided to make academics her main priority. At the start of the pandemic, she began working from home and suddenly had more time on her hands which she used to develop her creativity and write songs. Her collaboration with Hey Choppi on the track “Right Away” signalled her debut as a solo artist. In the weeks and months since then, Savanna found her place as a singer and songwriter but she’s not content to rock back and take it easy, rather she wants to push herself to become better at new things.
Ambition and drive are two attributes she learned from her father.
“I like to dabble and do different things,” says Savanna.“ I recently did a chorus for an international Afro jazz artist, it was extremely challenging but I welcomed it because it was new and different. Performing live is one of my greatest challenges, that doesn’t mean I’m opposed to doing it, it means I have to face it and get myself out of this comfort zone.”
Over the past year and a half, Savanna has been on a journey of personal development. Staying busy and keeping mentally active has helped her to cope during the pandemic.
“A lot of people struggle these days with their mental health and I find that fostering your hobbies and talents helps with those challenges,” she says. “I used the time I gained from not being in traffic for work during the pandemic to write and sing more. More time doesn’t mean more time to sit down and do nothing but more time to develop myself.”
Savanna is eager to see how her career evolves once the entertainment industry kicks into high gear again; after all, she made her debut in a pandemic. She’s currently working on an EP and will be collaborating with some big names. Once again listeners will get a taste of her versatility.
“It’s a chance for me to express myself vocally, mentally and spiritually,” says Savanna.