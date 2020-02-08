Iwer Soca’s ‘nearly’ man

Neil “Iwer” George is soca music’s biggest underdog.
Despite being highly rated and loved by a fanatic fan base, Iwer perennially finishes as the genre’s “almost” man.
Sure he’s won the International Soca Monarch on three occasions. In 2002 he shared the title with Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) “We From de Ghetto” with the Rachel Price bashing “Gimme a Bligh”. The following year in 2003 he stood alone atop the soca podium with “Ah Home”. And again in 2007 with “Fete After Fete”.
Since then, however, Iwer has gone trophy-less in all competitions. Still, he seems incapable of doing any wrong in the eyes of his loud mammoth fan base. And rightfully so. The sheer longevity of his time at the pinnacle of the soca music movement has earned him cult, if not legendary, status.
This year however, all that just might change. Iwer’s collaboration with Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) “Stage Gone Bad” is distancing itself from the pack in the Road March race. His solo performance of the song could also see him wrest the ISM power soca title from Grenadian Mr Killa (Hollice Mapp) and return it to these shores.
Achieving both milestones will certainly go a long way in repaying those fans for their unwavering loyalty.
“I would love to win both, but it’s all in the hands of God and my fans,” a chill Iwer told Kitcharee on Friday.
While admitting he is in a good position in both races, The Boss, as Iwer is affectionately called, isn’t too quick to cash that cheque.
“This 2020 season is one of my stronger seasons with three great collabs: ‘Stage Gone Bad’ with Kees; ‘Conchshell’ with Machel (Montano) and Skinny (Fabulous); and ‘Jab Union’ with Kernel Roberts.
“But I always accept the past for what it was but I try to keep current and stay in touch with what’s trending and always look to the future,” he continued.
Remember me as being consistent
Iwer says he accepts the underdog ranking bestowed on him by fans of soca music around the globe. He, however, hopes that they remember his consistency when he eventually hangs up his baseball cap and microphone.
“The underdog status is what have me here still cause Trinidad and Tobago always love and root for the underdog. I do feel that way especially the year I sang ‘Come to Mash’ and the people chant Iwer all through the winner’s performance,” he said with a coy smile.
“But more than that I would like to be remembered as the most consistent power soca artiste of all time,” he continued more seriously.
Iwer will also be remembered for his business endeavours. He became the first artiste to own a radio station in T&T when he set up The Street 91.9 FM.
His hilarious calls of “Gimme a B-flat” when the confused faces of his backing band tell it’s the wrong note is also well-documented. But what do they know? With an extensive hit list like Iwer’s, one can be forgiven for getting their notes mixed up.
Iwer first landed on the Carnival scene in 1987 with “Boom Boom Time”. The song cemented his status as the Boom Boom (Bum Bum) man. He went on to release a number of hits including “Na Do Dat”, “Look de Ting Deh”, “Party Hot”, “Jump and Wine Up”, “Horn Meh Nah”, “Baldhead Rasta” and most recently, “Jab Jab Man”, “Mind People Business” and “Take A Bathe”.
We should all enjoy The Boss while we have him. Iwer may be eyeing retirement much sooner than we think.
“Performing and the stage is my greatest love, but we all know a day will come when we will be laying pool side and sipping on piña coladas,” he joked when asked about it.
Till then leh we take a jump up!