Jada Hossain - The newly crowned Miss Global T&T

WHEN Jada Hossain was crowned Miss Global Trinidad & Tobago 2022 last weekend, no one was more surprised than Hossain herself.

“I thought I would come first runner-up or second runner-up. I didn’t expect to win. I was shocked but I’m proud of myself, it was an experience of a lifetime,” says the newly minted beauty queen.

Hossain’s victory is hardly a story of how one girl’s dream of becoming a beauty queen came true - up until a few months ago she had no solid plans to enter a beauty pageant. Rather, it’s a story of true, female camaraderie and finding the courage to step out of one’s comfort zone.

The 19-year-old grew up in San Juan among a close knit family. At 5’9, she looks like she belongs in a fashion magazine. Late last year she was on an outing with her family at West Mall when someone from Victoria’s Secret T&T took one look at her and offered her a job on the spot. While working at the boutique she became fast friends with her colleague Shenice Joseph who complimented her on her looks and height and urged her to try out for Miss World T&T or Miss Universe T&T. But Hossain, who admits that she grew up sheltered, told Joseph that she wasn’t ready to take that step, instead both girls decided to audition for another local pageant - Miss Global T&T.

“I had no idea what I had gotten myself into, I had no experience, it was my first pageant,” she says.

When Hossain’s confidence faltered, Joseph was there to motivate her.

“I’m really grateful to have someone like her in my life,” says Hossain. “She pushed me and gave me tips and calmed me down when I felt nervous backstage.”

Needless to say, Joseph was proud that her instincts about Hossain were right.

“She was really happy for me,” recalls Hossain. “She saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

Up next - Miss Global International which will take place in Peru in July. She’s looking forward to experiencing a new culture along with its food and traditions. She may be a newbie to the world of pageantry but Hossain is already a believer.

“I’ve learned a lot; pageantry taught me how to be confident, brave and how to be comfortable in my own skin. I do have a much bigger appreciation for pageants as I was able to meet new personalities and learn more about myself,” she says.

Hossain has some short and medium-term goals. Spurred by her passion for true crime, she plans to pursue forensic science as a career and she intends to continue modelling. And because she grew up observing her parents helping the disadvantaged, Jada wants to get into philanthropy and help others in need - especially children.

“I want to encourage other young people to follow their dreams and not let what people think or say get in their way,” says Hossain.”Everyone has a purpose, we’re all here for a reason.”

