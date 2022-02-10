Jadel ‘Spices up’ the Taste of Carnival

Jadel Legere is having the best year ever. It may only be February, but the Woodbrook-born soca artiste is proving to be the salt in the ongoing Taste of Carnival.

Jadel’s music and images are appearing everywhere. Her three releases “Yuh Man” on the Samwick “Swick B” Bruce Queendom Riddim, “Up in the Party” on the Miguel Joseph/International Stephen Buddy Pass Riddim and “Spice it Up” on the Starboy Johnny/NyceNation No Limits Riddim are on heavy rotation on the airwaves across the region.