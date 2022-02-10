Jadel ‘Spices up’ the Taste of Carnival

Jadel Legere is having the best year ever. It may only be February, but the Woodbrook-born soca artiste is proving to be the salt in the ongoing Taste of Carnival.
Jadel’s music and images are appearing everywhere. Her three releases “Yuh Man” on the Samwick “Swick B” Bruce Queendom Riddim, “Up in the Party” on the Miguel Joseph/International Stephen Buddy Pass Riddim and “Spice it Up” on the Starboy Johnny/NyceNation No Limits Riddim are on heavy rotation on the airwaves across the region.
This recent success is by design, Jadel says. It brings full circle an 18-month plan that began with the international release of her 2021 single “Deserve It All”. The music video for the project was featured on MTV Africa and was later picked up by American music outlet BET (Black Entertainment Television).
“It has been an amazing year so far,” Jadel blushed during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express on Wednesday.
“Our ideas and goals for 2022 actually began at the start of 2021 when I released the music video for ‘Deserve it All’. We wanted something that was unique and beautiful that can last all throughout the year. The success of that song and video was beyond what I expected,” she continued.
Unsurprisingly, Jadel says she is a huge supporter of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) Taste of Carnival initiative. The Covid-19 pandemic-forced abridged version of Carnival is exactly what the dormant entertainment sector needed, she reasoned.
“For me, I’m incredibly happy that we got something. I have so many shows booked for the next few weeks, I can finally perform my music live to people and feel their energy,” Jadel beamed.
Putting all the
pieces together
Adding new layers atop her success remains the focus of her 2022 plans, Jadel said. The gifted vocalist, who first honed her voice in church, however, says she is careful not to become “too serious” and put “too much stress” on the process.
“Our goal for 2022 is to stay consistent, be unique and have fun. We wanted to release music early and be more up-tempo to raise everyone’s spirits. ‘Yuh Man’ and ‘Up In D Party’, which I wrote, were both released in late September of 2021 to do just that,” she said.
Written by Problem Child (Shertz James), “Yuh Man” tells the story of a woman telling another woman to “check that man, cause yuh can’t check me” after being accused of being a homewrecker. It is a scenario Jadel says she is all too familiar with.
“It’s a song where we wanted to cater to the ladies, and it was a relatable topic for me. I’m on my business focused on building my career and being the best mom and then someone steps up with that negative energy and I’m like ‘What are you talking about’. I know a lot of ladies can relate,” she said coyly.
Motherhood still her
most important role
While music is undoubtedly her life passion Jadel says motherhood remains her most important job. Jadel takes her three-year-old daughter Mikaylee along with her for international gigs and recording sessions and openly shares her daughter’s growing moments with her 100K-plus social media followers.
“I try to include her wherever possible. It isn’t always easy, sometimes its exceedingly difficult as I have to wait until my daughter is asleep to review demos and create melodies, go over messages and have meetings,” she revealed.
Despite those challenges Jadel says Kaylee, as she affectionately calls her daughter, remains her greatest joy. So much so that all those hoping to send roses and chocolates for Valentine’s Day on Monday should reconsider as she says she already has her Valentine.
“I always spend Valentine’s Day with my daughter. Sorry guys, she will always be my special someone,” she joked.
Jadel insists her bumper start to the year in just the beginning. The success of her riddim projects meant that she has held back the release date of several single projects. The music video project for “Up in D Party” will also be out in the coming days, she said.
“We don’t want to oversaturate the market, so we’ve been trying to cleverly space our personal releases. We’re also hoping to have my first two singles of the year out in May.
“I really want to keep consistent, as well as continuing to get my face out there, so people know that Jadel is behind these songs, and continue to build my brand so there is no more confusion as to who is Jadel,” she concluded.
Oh, honey, I think everyone knows!