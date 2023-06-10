Jamel Sampson launches his brand of lollies

Certified Sampson has come a long way in the last eight years since leaving his stable job as a medical records clerk at the Chaguanas Health Facility, for a roller coaster ride of uncertainty as a local comedian. He laughs about it now but recalled how his mother was upset to learn that he gave up his “government job” to be on the Internet.
“I had to go through the process of convincing her that this was a career. She wanted to know what were the benefits of being a comedian.
“It was a challenging transition getting that belief system from her.”
Sampson also had his little sister confused. She had grown accustomed to seeing him leave for work every day, now he was always around, recording videos in his bedroom.
Today, with 330,000 followers on Instagram, 372,000 subscribers on YouTube, 654,500 followers on TikTok, Jamel Dermot Sampson is having the last laugh.
His skits – which depict situations in his childhood, that actually played out in the home of his protective, praying, single mother Marlene Regis – have increased his viewership. He is also the brand ambassador for Popeye’s Chicken and recently launched Certified Scoop lol-ilicious, his brand of ice and milk lollies.
“Laughter was what got me through my trials and tribulations,” Sampson said, referring – in part– to growing up without his father in his life.
“I was always a clown at school (Cunupia Secondary). I was one of the students who was told (by teachers) that I talk too much.”
US Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was the 27-year-old’s biggest inspiration back then.
“I loved that he turned his chaotic life, the things he went through, into laughter.
“I have been through a lot as well. It wasn’t easy living life knowing that my father was out there but not communicating; it was hard. I turned my pain into laughter.
“I keep it real because I want to inspire people to talk their truth. A lot of people have gone through what I have been through.”
Asked if his father has seen his videos, Sampson said yes adding, tongue in cheek: “He told me that I got that comedic genes from his side of the family.
“He reached out to me when I was 14 and again when I was 21, and promised that he would be in my life. I am still waiting for that,” he said, his delivery dry, but because of his storytelling style, you’re just waiting for that punch line – there wasn’t one.
“It’s not something that I think about daily, but I would love to have a conversation with my father.”
Sampson said he is grateful for his stepfather of three years, who has stepped in as a father figure.
“I love him. He gives me a lot of advice and has taught me a lot of things.”
Reflecting on his career, Sampson said procrastination may have caused him to miss out on a few lucrative deals, since he has been putting off acquiring a visa.
“I got invited to audition for a sitcom at Tyler Perry Studios and couldn’t go, I really regret that.”
He has been to England and Spain and is currently working on getting his visa after all.
One month in, the young comedian says it’s surreal to see his ice treats at supermarkets.
“Certified Scoop came about when we were looking for a different revenue stream,” he said.
“My friends, (manager) Rajiv Khalil Singh and Devon Scott Ramdass, always had a dream for us to be successful. We decided that we are young, so let’s work hard and use what we have to build a legacy.
“I am big on youth ownership. I want young people looking on to know that it’s not only people in their 40s upwards who could buy house and vehicles. By opening your own business, you break the barriers of what people say is your limit and you can do different things.
“I also wanted people to put some respect on content creation,” he quipped.
Certified scoop offers four ice flavours – grape, apple, cream soda and kola champagne and four milk lolly flavours – cookies and cream, coconut, strawberry and peanut.
Sampson got to choose the flavours he wanted and said the line of products also include yogurt, which he intends to release when the time is right.
“You always hear the call to support local, well I was so surprised that people gravitated to the products. We have been restocking because the items are leaving the shelves so quickly.
“I am not a very religious person, but I grew up with my mother praying for me. I want to thank God for His blessings.”
Speaking about his mother, Certified Sampson said he finally has her blessings on his career.
“She supports me now. I don’t blame her for feeling that way at first though. The first few years were not easy. There was a time I thought that this career was not making sense and I almost stopped making videos.
“I believe that God tests you at times when you think it wouldn’t work, just to see if it is really what you want to go after.”
Sampson said he has done a lot of videos showing his young viewers that hard work beats a life of crime. “But that is an iron that you have to beat continuously.”
He has plans to take up those offers to speak to pupils at schools across the country, he said, to drive home the point even further.