Jamrock shells down Carifesta

The singers, dancers and musicians representing Jamaica at Carifesta XIV on Monday presented an exciting show during their “Country Night” offering at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Taking the stage last in the night’s four-island series of presentations, that also featured Montserrat, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands, the Jamaicans sent the audience wild with their presentation that incorporated various facets of Jamaican culture, namely the various forms of folk and popular music, as well as dance.