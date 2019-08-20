ska

well-rounded: The performers explored ska, rocksteady and reggae to dancehall, pop and hip-hop.

The singers, dancers and musicians representing Jamaica at Carifesta XIV on Monday presented an exciting show during their “Country Night” offering at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Taking the stage last in the night’s four-island series of presen­tations, that also featured Montserrat, Anguilla and the Cayman Islands, the Jamaicans sent the audience wild with their presentation that incorporated various facets of Jamaican culture, namely the various forms of folk and popular music, as well as dance.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jamrock shells down Carifesta

Jamrock shells down Carifesta

The singers, dancers and musicians representing Jamaica at Carifesta XIV on Monday presented an exciting show during their “Country Night” offering at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

+2
Showstoppers galore

Showstoppers galore

Exposing Caribbean creatives to East Indian cultural expressions can be worthwhile to develo…

Leave behind the gift of life

Leave behind the gift of life

SEEING a family member or a close friend suffering from a life-threatening disease provokes in us feelings of helplessness and even hopelessness. But at the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) persons could help save a life and offer a loved one or a stranger a glimmer of hope. In fact, the success of the NOTU is dependent upon people registering to become living or deceased organ donors to help those in need.

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

THIS year’s Carifesta Youth Village will see the revival of Boy Boy and the Magic Drum, a children’s book set in T&T that tells the story of a young boy who dreams of making music with his magic drum.

SANTIMANITAY

SANTIMANITAY

Myron Bruce has an immediate social media hit on his hands with his immensely popular Extempo News. The 2018 National Extempo Monarch, best known as Myron B, has added satire to the biggest news stories on the island with the segment that first appeared on Cup of Joe on TV6 three weeks ago.