JAOTG returns with Elan

A CARIBBEAN festival jazz picnic.
That’s what organiser Rolf Doyle is promising music aficionados with the return of the popular Jazz Artists On The Greens (JAOTG) concert.
The director of event promoter Production One Ltd, says after a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus JAOTG will make a memorable return to action next Saturday at the Greens, Farm Road, St Joseph.
A star-studded cast of musicians have been assembled for the 18th edition of the much anticipated showcase including: popular Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman, local pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and New York-born pan maestro Andy Narell, guitarists Dean Williams and Clifford Charles, pianist/vocalist Johanna D Piano Girl (Johanna Chuckaree), US-based Trinidadian jazz vocalist Charmaine Forde and Tobagonian gospel singer Ju-nè (Ju-nè Thomas). Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble will also entertain guests entering the venue.
“We been out of action for three years. Two weeks before our show, in 2020, the Prime Minister shut down the country (due to Covid-19). So this is really and truly a return to jazz,” Doyle told the Express via phone yesterday.
The jazz promoter says the JAOTG team opted not to stage their annual showcase, last year, when restricted gatherings were allowed following this country’s “Taste of Carnival” presentation. Events were initially allowed to go on once patrons were adequately spaced in groups of ten or less.
“A number of people were asking us (about the return), but we wanted to put on a proper show. A lot of people were concerned about coming out and we wanted to make sure everything was clear, so we waited a year. We believe now is the right time. We did see a spike in Covid cases right after the “Mother of All Carnivals”, but those numbers have since gone down,” Doyle said.
Doyle says jazz fans are already buzzing at the prospect of seeing Trotman live again. The charismatic 44-year-old Billboard chart-topping smooth jazz saxophonist endeared himself to the local jazz faithful when he appeared at Tobago Jazz in 2017.
“Trotman is a real crowd favourite now. He hasn’t quite taken over from (world-famous Bajan saxophonist) Arturo Tappin, but he has built quite a following here,” Doyle said.
Introducing
new talent
Apart from putting world-class musicians on a local jazz stage JAOTG has also introduced the regional market to the islands’ upcoming talent.
Established in 2003, JAOTG has also sought to remove the mystique of the genre by making it accessible in a relaxed, informal setting to concertgoers.
Trotman said the JAOTG committee hand-picked Tobagonian gospel act Ju-nè to meet the jazz faithful head on, believing she is not only ready for the challenge, but has real inspiring messages to share. The 28-year-old Calder Hall-born singer first turned heads on the local music scene when she won the Emerge Gospel Challenge in 2018.
“We always have a special space on our stage for emerging acts. We try to embrace people. We are always looking for young talent and she (Ju-nè) has really impressed over the last couple of years,” Doyle said.
Doyle said jazz fans will also be in for something special when pan maestros Narell and Boogsie take the stage.
“We know their talent and what they bring, especially to jazz music. They are two genuine maestros that excite audiences. The people have been clamouring for the return of jazz and we are ready to give it to them in a safe environment.
“Not only the people are excited but also the very artistes that will take the stage are all buzzing. Just, last night, I saw Theron Shaw saying how eager he was to be back on stage with Andy Narell. That’s the power of jazz!” Doyle concluded.