Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Jesus is the answer!
Whatever you’re going through, be it a failing marriage, family relations, business or finances, God can turn things around in your life. So says gospel singer Jaron (Jaron Nurse).
“Easter is bout Christ and I pray we learn a lot. There is so much to learn in this story about someone that came to die for our sins,” Jaron began saying during an uplifting WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.
The Carenage-born singer says there is something “loud” about someone “knowing your mistakes” and still standing “in your place”.
“What we can learn from knowing that he died and rose on the third day is that maybe something is dead or dying in your life, your marriage, your family, your business, your finances, this God that we serve can restore, and rejuvenate; he can fix. So, whatever is dead in your life, whatever you going through Jesus is the answer,” a joyous Jaron continued.
Jaron isn’t speaking blindly. The “Fed Up” singer lost his father, Terrence Thomas, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Add to that the financial strain put on his family because of his inability to earn due to subsequent lockdowns, and one can begin to understand why the singer found himself at an all-time low.
“It was a bit tough, to be honest,” he chuckled painfully.
“I lost my dad in the middle of the pandemic, but I had to focus. It was a strong lesson God taught me. In my sad times and down times it’s the music that I sing to people that now ministered to me and the music that my friends, other gospel artistes sing is what I held on to in that tough time.”
Remarkably, Jaron, who is working on two new nation-building songs called “Waiting Room” and “Gunviction”, says he found comfort in the same words he shared with people in need of a good word and began to hold on to his own messages of hope.
“It’s just like being out at sea on a rough boat and people start to regurgitate. Is the same in life when things get tough and yuh shaken, is what inside of you does come out. Thank God I had Jesus inside of me,” he explained cleverly.
Finding solid footing in a post-pandemic world
Navigating an open, unrestricted post-pandemic landscape has been tricky, Jaron admits. He says he has seen many young people struggle to find firm footing in their faith and blames their penchant for holding on to institutions over their God for those missteps.
“Post pandemic, being honest, it’s a bit tough. Clearly, we lost a lot of youths with the pandemic, a lot of them lost their focus especially with church being closed. It shows that a lot of us were holding on to church and not Christ,” he nodded.
If there is one lesson everyone should take from the global shutdown is the real value of life lies in good physical and mental health and not the material things many work night and day to possess, Jaron said.
“The pandemic reminded me life is not about things. I looked at a lot of people with all the money, all the cars, all the private jets and everything went on pause. I even looked at the scenario with the bank, there were times you couldn’t get into the bank with a hat on, they would tell yuh, yuh have to take off the hat, is a breech of security. But here it is because of the pandemic yuh couldn’t go to the bank without the mask and that was because something worth more than money was at stake and that’s our life nah.
So, I was reminded that is not about things. In this world yuh just passing through, so doh get too comfortable focusing on the things and affairs of the world. Is all about your soul,” he said wisely.
In the midst of all the sadness of the pandemic, Jaron and his wife Naseem found great joy in the birth of their son Lyric.
“The latter part of the pandemic God blessed me with a son, almost exactly one year after my dad passed. It was indeed that kind of bonding and family time and I thank God for it because I woulda be busy if de place was open,” he said.
To all those still hurting this Easter weekend over lost ones and loss of earnings due to the pandemic Jaron says: “hold strong”.
“I encourage you to hold strong. This is coming from a place where I myself was hurt and I lost a loved one. The pandemic also taught me to save my money and not be spending so wild. There were times during the pandemic when I was financially down. It taught me how to depend on Christ. Those who lost loved ones I feel your pain but I also introduce you to the true counsellor and the true comforter which is Jesus.
“This is the highlight of love, when Christ came and died for us. The Bible say ‘Greater love has no man than a man would lay down his life for his friends’. This is the pinnacle of Christianity, that Christ died and resurrected and it means and should mean everything to Christians,” he said.
As for his personal plans? Jaron says he’s going to the place where his heart is, home.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family. I decided that I would head over to my mom place and do some cooking and sleep over there because I got married and went over to the other side of Carenage. So, I look forward to spending time with family and renewing that tightly-knitted bond,” Jaron concluded.