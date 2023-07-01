JATOI’S METAMORPHOSIS

Life is quickly changing for 15-year-old ballet dancer Jatoi Marcano.
Marcano, an apprentice at the Metamorphosis Dance Company, is poised to take flight to the opportunity of a lifetime, having been presented with a scholarship to the famed Garth Fagan Summer Movement Institute in Rochester, New York in the United States.
The Form Three pupil of Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain, who leaves for New York next Sunday, will spend three weeks of her July/August vacation learning the Lion King choreographer’s patented self-titled Garth Fagan Technique.
“I am excited and a little surprised to be honest. I didn’t expect it. It’s an honour and it shows how far hard work can get you,” a still stunned Marcano told the Kitcharee during a phone conversation on Friday morning.
Marcano, who will be accompanied to the US by her mother dancer Jameelah Phillips, will be under the tutelage of acclaimed T&T-born choreographer Natalie Rogers at the New York-based academy.
Rogers, one of Fagan’s most prized understudies, will put the young dancer through a rigorous three-week-long four-classes-a-day schedule that includes lessons in technique, composition, repertory, nutrition, music appreciation and performance.
“I am a little nervous,” Marcano admitted.
“But, dance is kind of like a way to release. You can’t study anything else when yuh dancing; yuh have to live in the moment. It’s a form of expression that don’t require words, certain things you can’t express with words, its easier to express with your body movements,” she continued.
That unique form of self-expression is exactly what got the young dancer through the most difficult moment of her life, losing her stepfather rapso artiste/actor Mark “Makini” Nottingham last January.
Nottingham, who played a crucial role in Marcano’s creative development died suddenly five months after marrying her mother. The Barataria Anglican Primary School teacher passed away at the Mount Hope Medical Sciences complex on January 17, days after complaining of feeling unwell.
“I think he’d be very proud. I know he always saw me achieving great things so I think he would be very proud of this step. After he passed I poured myself into dance. I used dance to relieve the stress. I would let all my emotions out with dance that was my way of coping,” Marcano said.
A very special talent
Metamorphosis artistic director Nancy Herrera described Marcano as “a very special talent” that was “more than deserving” of this life changing opportunity. Marcano follows Metamorphosis’ Mercedes Prevatt (2017) as only the second T&T national to receive the scholarship.
“Jatoi is very special. There are lots of others who are deserving but there is something extra about her. First and foremost she is serious, committed, passionate and motivated beyond her age. When you see her you don’t realise she’s only in Form Three going into Form Four. When she gets in that studio she is focused and zoned in,” Herrera told the Kitcharee via phone on Friday.
The experienced classical choreographer says those qualities and mindset have opened international doors for several T&T dancers in the past.
“We are known for respect and reverence to teacher. We doh come with no attitude. Therefore the foreign schools appreciate who we send and she epitomises that. Plus, she is young and can handle the rigour of that many classes in a day. After this experience she will be able to figure out ‘if this is really for me’.” Herrera added.
Going on tour in Florida
While her star apprentice is up north in New York Herrera will be leading ten of her professional dancers on a cultural showcase to the south of the US in Florida.
Metamorphosis is set to team with the Peter London Global Dance Company (PLGDC) in Miami for an eight-day exchange from July 24 to 31. The trip brings full circle three years of collaboration with the Florida-based troupe that included educational dance residences via Zoom, the Embers and Fire & Gold virtual showcase during the pandemic in 2021, and the jointly staged Meta Dance at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain last year.
Metamorphosis will stage the pre-tour concert Metamorphosis Takes Flight at NAPA on July 15 and 16.
On closing nighthey will also present the KAK prize scholarship in honour of the late Kathleen Armstrong Kilgour to one of their dancers. Established in 2011 the scholarship financially supports young talented local dancers during their formative stages of training.
“You know before you go to the Olympics you go to a training meet and before you go to the (FIFA) World Cup you play a friendly? Well that’s our pre-tour show,” Herrera snickered.
“It really is quite a defining moment for the company; we’ve been all over the world to the UK, India, Latin America and the Caribbean, but never to America,” the affable dance teacher continued more seriously.
“We continue to punch above our weight. Most of these girls just graduated A Levels and are now going to work with paid professional dancers. It celebrates the transformation of these young girls who have incrementally, persistently and consistently trained and grown. That is the strength of Metamorphosis - the process of transformation. A tiny company, in a tiny country, empowering these dancers to be the best they can be and that’s going on the world stage.”
Herrera lamented the lack of funding, in some cases, and complexities in accessing said funding, in others, for creative initiatives like their upcoming trip. The diminutive dancer vowed to keep fighting for the young people who share her passion for the creative discipline she called her “way of life”.
“On my death, doh say I went to this school or did that, say Nancy was a beggar. I was like a cocaine addict with my intensity begging for dance. Dance is my way of life. I doh know any other way, everything brings me back to dance,” Herrera concluded.