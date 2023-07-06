wedding bliss: Mother of American rapper Jay-Z, Gloria Carter, left, and Trinidadian partner Roxanne Wiltshire.

The mother of American rapper Jay-Z and mother-in-law of pop superstar Beyoncé, Gloria Carter, has married her long-time girlfriend, Trinidadian Roxanne Wiltshire.

The couple’s wedding took place last Sunday. The ceremony was held at Tribeca 360º in Manhattan, New York City.

Jay-Z stood beside his mother while Beyoncé attended as she took a break from her Renaissance Tour, SK POP, a division of global content platform Sportskeeda, reported.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy was also in attendance at the wedding.

Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts, and Tina Knowles-Lawson also attended the wedding, SK POP reported.

Carter began dating Wiltshire in 2018, a year after coming out as a lesbian.

SK POP said Wiltshire was born in Port of Spain and attended high school here. She is a philanthropist and co-founder and president of the Wiltshire Foundation.

It is a charitable foundation that aims to bridge socioeconomic, academic, environmental, health, judicial, and cultural barriers and inequalities by advocating literacy.

Wiltshire also attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

Following that, she got her Master’s in Legal Studies from Rutgers School of Law, in Newark, New Jersey.

Wiltshire has two daughters and lives with her family in New Jersey, SK POP stated.

Carter is a musician, an LGTBQ+ advocate, and has three other children apart from Jay-Z (Eric Carter), Andrea Carter and Michelle Carter.

After being abandoned by her husband, she raised her children as a single mother since the 1980s, the SK POP report said.

Jay-Z’s music career was directly influenced by his mother, which he has publicly acknowledged multiple times, including at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, it added.

He also celebrated his mother’s coming out with the 2017 song “Smile”.

