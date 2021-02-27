Jazz, pan, pan jazz at sunset

ONE of the biggest names on the jazz circuit, the versatile songstress Vaughnette Bigford will be hosting an open house jazz lime at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre on April 11. “De Sunset Pan Jazz Lime” will feature Vaughnette and the Fonclaire All Stars along with other guests.
Expect great music and sweet pan - all in a safe and comfortable setting, says Vaughnette.
“It’s not a formal event but an open-air lime. We will have a pan side, my band will be playing for an hour and a half and calypsonian Krisson Joseph will open the show,” she says.
The event will be limited to three hours. The jazz vocalist is hoping restrictions would be further relaxed in April so that attendees can walk with their wine and cheese and other refreshments.
Because Vaughnette’s audiences are mostly made up of mature persons, she thought that doing an outdoor event would appeal to her fans. She decided to use the Naparima Bowl amphitheatre which would allow for social distancing.
.”People are hungry for entertainment, they want to come out to something where they can relax and enjoy themselves. It will be a masked event, people will be spaced out properly, there will be sanitisers available so that people would be comfortable from the moment they walk in,” she says.
Needless to say, Vaughnette misses the stage. Since the start of the pandemic, she has had to shelve all major events. Last July however she hosted two shows in her back yard when it was safe to accommodate no more than 25 people. When that number was brought down to ten, she and her band began going to people’s houses for jazz sessions.
In a candid conversation with Kitcharee, Vaughnette said she was in a dark place during the first few months of the pandemic.
“My art and music is everything for me, it’s how I live, how I pay my bills and the whole social part is important to me. Being unable to perform to sustain myself was and is still very challenging for me,” she says. “A lot of artists are going through a very challenging time and we don’t know when it’s going to change or if it’s going to change.”
Vaughnette had to come to the realisation that the global pandemic was out of her control. She also had to learn to take one day at a time.
“Planning too far ahead wasn’t working for me,” says Vaughnette who added that prayers and meditation have also helped her to cope.
“The past 11 months have only served to emphasise the importance of culture. Still, many people don’t appreciate the role which creatives and artists play in providing the entertainment that we crave,” says Vaughnette.
“A lot of people see culture as separate and apart from who they are, they don’t understand that art, music and culture are reflections of our society. What we as creatives do is a reflection of who we as Trinbagonians are. When the lockdown was in place and people couldn’t go out and do the things they normally do, they switched to Netflix. But what you look at on Netflix is art, it is made and produced by creatives. And as creatives and artists we keep people entertained,” she says. “The pandemic showed me and a lot of people how important the role of the artist is. We have become as essential as nurses and doctors because all of us have that inner need and desire to be entertained.”
Appreciation for the arts and culture must start from the top. The powers that be must lead the narrative as to the importance of art and the artists, she adds.
De Sunset Pan Jazz Lime featuring Vaughnette Bigford and her band will be on April 11 at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre. Tickets cost $250. For more info call 724-3041 or 746-3956.