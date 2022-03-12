Jean-Luc takes Milan by storm

IN recent years, Trinbagonian models the likes of Naomi Chin Wing and Danielle Austin have been modelling for all the fashion heavyweights and making their mark on international runways.
Now it’s Jean-Luc Joseph’s turn. The 22-year-old from Sangre Grande recently made his runway debut for Bottega Veneta at Milan Fashion Week in Italy. While most models got their start in the fashion industry after being discovered at malls or while out and about, in Joseph’s case, he didn’t even have to leave his home. He was discovered on social media.
Joseph spoke of the incredible turn of events which took him from Sangre Grande to the biggest fashion capitals of the world.
“I had an amazing childhood, I have a lot of good memories growing up with my mother, three sisters and younger brother,” says Joseph.
His friends often encouraged him to give modelling a try but Joseph wasn’t as convinced as they were. “Initially I didn’t think that I could pursue it as a full-time career. I looked at fashion shows and the models who worked for international brands and I said to myself “I’m just from Trinidad” so I didn’t think it was possible,” he said.
Since his big break in 2019, Joseph has worked with several high-end brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen and The North Face; he was also featured in Esquire Italia. His exposure to the world of fashion has increased his appreciation for what takes place behind the scenes. “There is so much work that goes into fashion shows. It’s such a fast paced industry that I can’t even wrap my head around how all of the projects get done in the shortest space of time. The planning that goes into these shows is unbelievable,” he said.
“When I told my mom of the opportunity to model I was greeted with unexpected support - I didn’t think she would be that supportive of my decision because modelling is not typically a thing especially for males In T&T,” he said.
Joseph has his sights set on working with other major fashion houses. For now though, he’s taking it all in. “It’s amazing to see where this opportunity has led me,” he said.
”Overall, it has been an incredible experience.”